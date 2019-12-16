Culture and Religion
Homelessness director Kira Zylstra resigns after hiring transgender stripper for homelessness event
If you follow a lot of political accounts on Twitter, you likely had the displeasure of seeing a transgender stripper prancing around with pasties performing to a crowded room at a conference to address homelessness in King County, Washington. There are so many things wrong with that story lead, but it’s all true.
Unfortunately.
Last week, Seattle and King County leaders hired transgender stripper Beyoncé Black St. James to perform at their annual conference on solving homelessness.
Here's how they're using taxpayer money: pic.twitter.com/J0lCKVVfgO
— Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) December 15, 2019
Kira Zylstra, former Director of King County’s coordinating agency for homelessness, All Home, resigned over the weekend after being put on leave over the incident. The stripper, Beyoncé Black St. James, danced topless through the crowd as she gave lap dances and kisses to many of the attendees.
WATCH: Video Emerges Of Transgender Stripper Performing For Seattle Conference On Homelessness
Journalist Erica C. Barnett reported: “Denise Rothleutner, deputy director of King County’s Department of Community and Human Services, said in an email: ‘The department is aware of an event that occurred during the All Home annual conference on December 9, 2019. We have placed the director of All Home on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the event and the leadership of All Home. Because there is an active investigation underway, I am unable to respond to specific questions about the event.’”
The Seattle Times reported that Zylstra was paid roughly $123,000 annually, according to a county spokesperson. The Times added that the only note on the agenda for the annual conference was “Lunch with Cultural Presentation,” without a warning or announcement about the performance itself.
The “Lunch with Cultural Presentation,” which went viral on social media, was another example of a poor decision by progressive activists who attempt to insert their higher sensibilities and lower moral standards on the rest of us.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Homelessness director Kira Zylstra resigns after hiring transgender stripper for homelessness event
Andrew Yang’s healthcare plan could pass today with bipartisan support
Remain in Mexico: Out of 47,000 asylum applications, only 11 qualified
Obvious headline of the year award: Most Americans say their rights are being threatened
Impeachment supporter Elissa Slotkin chooses party over country and her constituents
Impeachment supporter Elissa Slotkin chooses party over country and her constituents
John Desser’s path to the faith reveals a truth about Jews
Saudi UNM student with ‘kill list’ charged with illegally possessing a firearm
As Democrats prepare to impeach, let’s recall the words of Joe Biden in 1998
James Comey’s interview with Chris Wallace should be his last
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Trending
-
Democrats1 day ago
Giuliani, OAN drop major bombshells on Ukrainian-Biden corruption scandal
-
Immigration2 days ago
Customs and Immigration should not have been merged and should be separated again
-
Democrats2 days ago
Elissa Slotkin’s Catch-22: Congresswoman won’t be pressured, which means impeachment is on her
-
Media2 days ago
Mainstream media stopped talking about the Steele Dossier. Here’s why.
-
Democrats2 days ago
Why Jeff Van Drew’s party switch is bigger than anything else in the impeachment saga
-
Democrats12 hours ago
Virginia’s reaction to gun control will be a bellwether for the nation
-
Democrats14 hours ago
Dissenting view in impeachment report destroys the Democrats’ claims
-
Biblical Messages3 days ago
David Pawson: The Bible warns of the teachings of the Prosperity Gospel