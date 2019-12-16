Homelessness director Kira Zylstra resigns after hiring transgender stripper for homelessness event

If you follow a lot of political accounts on Twitter, you likely had the displeasure of seeing a transgender stripper prancing around with pasties performing to a crowded room at a conference to address homelessness in King County, Washington. There are so many things wrong with that story lead, but it’s all true.

Unfortunately.

Last week, Seattle and King County leaders hired transgender stripper Beyoncé Black St. James to perform at their annual conference on solving homelessness. Here's how they're using taxpayer money: pic.twitter.com/J0lCKVVfgO — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) December 15, 2019

Kira Zylstra, former Director of King County’s coordinating agency for homelessness, All Home, resigned over the weekend after being put on leave over the incident. The stripper, Beyoncé Black St. James, danced topless through the crowd as she gave lap dances and kisses to many of the attendees.

WATCH: Video Emerges Of Transgender Stripper Performing For Seattle Conference On Homelessness Journalist Erica C. Barnett reported: “Denise Rothleutner, deputy director of King County’s Department of Community and Human Services, said in an email: ‘The department is aware of an event that occurred during the All Home annual conference on December 9, 2019. We have placed the director of All Home on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the event and the leadership of All Home. Because there is an active investigation underway, I am unable to respond to specific questions about the event.’” The Seattle Times reported that Zylstra was paid roughly $123,000 annually, according to a county spokesperson. The Times added that the only note on the agenda for the annual conference was “Lunch with Cultural Presentation,” without a warning or announcement about the performance itself.

The “Lunch with Cultural Presentation,” which went viral on social media, was another example of a poor decision by progressive activists who attempt to insert their higher sensibilities and lower moral standards on the rest of us.

