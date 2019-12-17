Why the President’s letter is the most important, historical document of our lifetimes

American history was made today, but thanks to the unhinged anti-Trump puppets of Democrats in newsrooms across our nation, most people are missing out on it. The letter that President Trump personally wrote to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is the most honest and open interpretation of this three-year impeachment process on record. It’s a document that will be referenced by historians of the future, and how it’s viewed will depend on how America moves forward from here.

I am not a Trump sycophant. I’ve written countless articles opposing actions and policies over the last three years that didn’t sit well with my conservative sensibilities. I’ve taken heat for “attacking” the President on multiple occasions. My opposition to the bump stock ban even had me disavowed by a long-time friend. It’s important to understand this because what I’m about to say may be shocking to my readers. It’s a bit shocking to me even before I write it.

President Trump’s letter to Speaker Pelosi is one of the most important documents written by a president in our nation’s history. The scoffers just chuckled when they read that. But it’s true. When history looks back on this time of partisan strife and a nation transitioning towards a post-truth status quo, this letter will be seen as either a last-ditch effort to stop the onrushing blight of cultural Marxism or it will be seen as the rallying cry to make America not only support its duly elected president, but also to embrace the sanity that seems to be slipping away from our society.

That wasn’t the President’s intention. He wrote this letter to detail what has been happening to him and our country since he was elected. The corrupt methodology of the Democrats’ systematic attack on the 2016 election has truly been a long-term coup attempt. Instead of raising arms against the White House, they’ve worked in the shadows and through their media proxies to subvert this presidency, and by extension to weaken America. Their sensibilities were shaken by the 2016 election. Since then, they’ve been engaged in a creeping coup, a trickling revolt, that has only one purpose: To prove they were right about President Trump all along.

What we’ve seen the last three years is an administration that has made mistakes, but that has fought through them to help America achieve unprecedented levels of prosperity for the people and strength for our nation. The results speak for themselves. They have to because the media is remiss in their duty to report them. They spin every win as a negative. The tax cuts, for example, require intellectual gymnastics to avoid the clear conclusion that they’ve worked wonders on the economy, the job market, and the bottom line for American citizens. Yet, the media tells us we’re poor when we’re not, that a recession is around the corner and apparently has been for two years, and that all of the new jobs Americans have are not real.

The impeachment scam has been planned for three years. It was a foregone conclusion the moment Democrats won control of the House of Representatives that they would impeach. The only thing in question was what the impeachable offenses would be. When the Mueller probe yielded no fruit, they still considered impeachment over the Russia hoax because some thought they wouldn’t get another chance. Cooler heads prevailed and they waited for the right opportunity. When the whistleblower came forward, they checked their calendar and realized it was now or never. It wasn’t ideal as no crime had been committed, but they moved forward believing they could get their proxies in media, higher education, and even Hollywood to sell it for them.

To some extent it worked, or to be more accurate, it’s working. If biases were put aside and Americans looked soberly at the lack of evidence, the hearsay testimonies, and the reactions by everyone involved, particularly the “victimized” Ukrainians themselves, then the vast majority would acknowledge there was no impeachable offense of which to speak. But there are clearly biases, particularly in the media, and those biases have spread to around 40% of Americans who support impeachment. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome flared up when the word “impeachment” was brandished by the Democrats and nothing will change their minds, truth be damned.

The root cause of all of this also happens to be the true enemy spreading like an epidemic across this great nation. Cultural Marxism drives people to do and believe the craziest things. It makes them yearn for leaders who confirm their skewed worldviews and accept their authoritarian principles. It makes them fight against reality for the sake of a radical progressive agenda, one that is bent on tearing down the very fabric of decency while disassembling common sense. Now is not the time to address it fully. But that’s the culprit at its core. Cultural Marxism is driving this impeachment and the illogical responses to the prosperity before our eyes.

America is truly at a crossroads. Are we ready to embrace the hyper-leftism that permeates through the New Democratic Party, the party of abortion-on-demand, open borders, wealth redistribution, and deprivation of Natural Rights? Are we willing to fight to preserve the nation’s soul? President Trump is flawed. He is human. But his plans are working. Our freedoms are being sustained. Our opportunities continue to expand. Our future continues to shine brighter every day.

Democrats want to take all of that away, replaced by their unyielding thirst for power and the failed policies that must never see the light of day. They want America to be San Francisco, a city that has every advantage for government and the elite while leaving its people to suffer on the streets. They want American to be Chicago where the people are inundated by crime because they’ve been stripped of their right to defend themselves. They want America to be Venezuela, a nation that has untold riches in oil and gold, yet their people are forced to eat from garbage bins. They want America to be China where the people are pinned down by an iron fist so the collective can be equally oppressed.

What we are witnessing in real-time is a the creeping coup reaching its culmination. Never before has America been lied to so widely and loudly than throughout this impeachment. Read the President’s letter. Your great grandchildren will.

Letter From President Trump… by charliespiering on Scribd

