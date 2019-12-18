Al-Shabaab murdered nine Christians in Kenya for not reciting the Shahada

At least nine Christians traveling in Kenya on a bus were singled out and shot at close range because they refused to recite the Shahada, the Islamic statement of faith.

Al-Shabbab, the eastern African terrorist group that is a close ally of al Qaeda, is believed to be responsible for the attack.

“If it happened in the western world, it would have been the top story on every major network,” said NOQ Report EIC JD Rucker. “But it happened in Kenya and western mainstream media yawned as a result.”

Nine Christians have been confirmed dead and two more are missing when gunmen stopped a bus in Kenya traveling to Mandera. Anyone on the bus who would not recite the Islamic proclamation of faith and allegiance known as the Shahada were removed from the bus and shot by the side of the road.

The heinous attack was barely reported by mainstream media in the United States. International Christian Concern (ICC) reported the incident over a week ago.

At Least Nine Christians Murdered in Kenya Attack 12/09/2019 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern has learned that on December 6, 2019, 11 non-local Christian passengers were attacked while travelling to Mandera from Nairobi and killed at Kotulo in northeastern Kenya. They were reportedly separated from their Muslim counterparts and killed for failing to recite the Islamic Shahada. Confirming the incident, a Kenyan police officer told ICC, “A passenger bus belonging to Medina Bus Company, traveling between Wajir and Mandera was attacked by a criminal gang at around 1730 hours this evening. The attack happened at Maadathe area, five kilometers to Kotulo. Lives are believed to have been lost.” According to a reliable source, the militants separated passengers into groups, targeting the non-locals. Nine of the passengers on the Mandera-bound bus who could not recite the Shahada were paraded out of the bus and shot dead at close range by those believed to be al-Shabaab militants. There are two passengers still missing who are believed to also be dead. The names of those confirmed as killed are Athanus Kiti, Enos Odhiambo, Kelvin Mandela, Wisely Meli, Tikane Kasale, Leonard Mukanda, Francis Mbuvi, Rodgers Machuka, and Anchari Okerosi. The two still missing are Emmanuel Barasa and Nathan Bett.

“If it happened in the western world, it would have been the top story on every major network,” said NOQ Report EIC JD Rucker. “But it happened in Kenya and western mainstream media yawned as a result.”

This saddening and infuriating loss of life at the hands of religious extremists is the type of terror that American media tends to ignore. Africa, the Middle East, and most of Asia have similar incidents that happen regularly, yet it receives exponentially less coverage than incidents with lower death tolls in Europe, Australia, or other western societies. But as The Right Scoop pointed out, there is a special blessing for martyrs who remain faithful unto death.

Nine Christians murdered for refusing to recite Islamic creed… – The Right Scoop I believe St. Ignatius of Antioch would say that these nine Christians, who were brutally murdered because they refused to renounce Christ, were given the greatest gift of all which was a perfect love for Christ, in that they willingly gave up their own lives up for Him and became martyrs. From a Heavenly perspective that means everything, and we as Christians still on earth can rest knowing that these souls are in God’s protection and with Him now eternally, which is where we all hope to be soon enough.

Christians around the world must become more cognizant of the persecution happening in places mainstream media refuses to cover. Even if the atrocities do not reach us directly, we must be aware and help our brothers and sisters any way we can.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.