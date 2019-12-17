Leftists don’t support this impeachment specifically. They’d support ANY impeachment.

The Democrats didn’t make their case. That much is clear to anyone with an honest bone and ounce of intelligence who watched House Democrats present their case. It’s devoid of actual evidence; the only things they have connecting the President to the so-called quid pro quo are phone transcripts that disprove their point and a text message in which the President says explicitly he wants nothing in return, no quid pro quo. Their witnesses talked of their opinions. Their presumptions. They discussed their opposition to the President’s policies and translated that into the worst possible scenario of bribery and pressure.

It’s not enough evidence to put earn a previously convicted felon probation, yet it’s being propped up by Democrats and mainstream media as incontrovertible proof that the President should be impeached. Their cognitive dissonance is on full display as they say impeachment must be clear and bipartisan while moving forward on something that is fuzzy at best and completely partisan. In short, the case for impeachment should, in a sane world, be voted down two-to-one even in a majority-Democrat House.

But it won’t be. Some Democrats will vote against it for political expediency, but none of them will vote it down on merit. Why? Because in their minds they never had to prove the President committed an impeachable offense. They simply needed to put forth anything that could seem reasonable to their leftist base, a group of people representing around a quarter of the country that would have supported impeachment if the Articles accused the President of coloring his hair. That’s the state of the far-left, which unfortunately today accounts for a large chunk of the Democratic Party.

This was all spelled out neatly by the President in his letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. He noted that at various times from minutes after his inauguration to the release of the whistleblower’s complaint, Democratic lawmakers have pushed the impeachment narrative. 53 of them voted to impeach when the President objected to athletes taking a knee during the National Anthem. Some said they were going to impeach the President during the first speeches after getting elected. Impeachment has been their rallying cry from the start. This current impeachment is simply a manifestation of the confirmation bias inherent in today’s New Democratic Party.

This is why everyone needs to read the President’s letter.

Why the President’s letter is the most important, historical document of our lifetimes The root cause of all of this also happens to be the true enemy spreading like an epidemic across this great nation. Cultural Marxism drives people to do and believe the craziest things. It makes them yearn for leaders who confirm their skewed worldviews and accept their authoritarian principles. It makes them fight against reality for the sake of a radical progressive agenda, one that is bent on tearing down the very fabric of decency while disassembling common sense. Now is not the time to address it fully. But that’s the culprit at its core. Cultural Marxism is driving this impeachment and the illogical responses to the prosperity before our eyes. Democrats want to take all of that away, replaced by their unyielding thirst for power and the failed policies that must never see the light of day. They want America to be San Francisco, a city that has every advantage for government and the elite while leaving its people to suffer on the streets. They want American to be Chicago where the people are inundated by crime because they’ve been stripped of their right to defend themselves. They want America to be Venezuela, a nation that has untold riches in oil and gold, yet their people are forced to eat from garbage bins. They want America to be China where the people are pinned down by an iron fist so the collective can be equally oppressed.

It’s easy to understand why over 40% of Americans support impeachment. Most on the left would support impeaching President Trump for a parking ticket. They hate him. We must keep highlighting the weakness of the Democrats’ case.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.