Cornwell reacts to Brindisi’s partisan impeachment vote
BROOME COUNTY – December 17 – The Cornwell for Congress campaign released this statement after Rep. Brindisi of NY-22 says he will vote to impeach President Trump.
Conservative Republican Steve Cornwell said, “Today’s partisan impeachment inquiry sham proved Anthony Brindisi is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, who, while desperately trying to be re-elected, is actually bought and paid for by Nancy Pelosi. He campaigned as someone who would reach across the aisle to provide solutions for our district, but proved today he is an extremist and Pelosi loyalist. His vote all but guarantees that nothing will get accomplished in Washington for the people of our district. Quite simply, Brindisi put Pelosi party politics over the will of our people.”
Cornwell continued, “Claudia Tenney sent Brindisi to D.C. which got us to impeachment. Tenney’s loss is unforgivable and the abuse of power by Congress is unprecedented.”
