Whistleblower’s GoFundMe took a nosedive once impeachment hearings went public

When Whistleblower Aid, the non-profit that started a GoFundMe page for the Ukraine whistleblower who may or may not be Eric Ciaramella, first launched their campaign in September, their fundraising efforts boomed. They had set a goal of $300,000 and after a month-and-a-half it seemed like they were going to easily surpass that number, reaching over $227,000 from 6100 donors. It was so fast that a complaint was filed on November 12 alleging the whistleblower complaint was a money-making scheme.

New Complaint Alleges Anti-Trump Whistleblower Tried To Get Rich Off His ICIG Complaint “We are requesting you investigate whether 18 USC 208, 18 USC 209, or any other criminal statute or regulation, has been violated by the federal employee you are protecting when they reportedly requested an investigation into a matter they had no direct personal knowledge of, and on account of which they were able to obtain sizeable gifts from unknown persons because of their official duty,” the complaint reads. At the time of publication, the GoFundMe page raised roughly $227,000 from approximately 6,100 individuals. The GoFundMe page was started by Whistleblower Aid, a non-profit legal service that “helps patriotic government employees and brave, private-sector workers report and publicize their concerns — safely, lawfully, and responsibly.”

It was the day before the hearings officially went public with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff beginning his deep dive into presumptions, innuendos, and outright lies. It had the effect of negating gains Democrats had made among Independents and even Republicans who supported impeachment. By the time the public hearings in the Intelligence Committee were done, support for impeachment had plummeted to its lowest levels.

The people who were eager to defend and assist the whistleblower weren’t impressed by the public hearings, either. In the 30-days since they began, the GoFundMe page has raised an additional… wait for it… $2148. That’s not chump change by any means, but it’s a far cry from the $227,000 they’d raised before the hearings went public.

After so much support for the whistleblower initially, it seems the public hearings have not only turned the country against impeachment, but against the whistleblower as well. Needless to say, they won’t be reaching their funding goals.

