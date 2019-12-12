Rep. Cohen: Trump’s Ukraine actions ‘are an affront to the suffragists who fought for women’s voting rights’

Most have heard of “word salad,” a confused or unintelligible mixture of seemingly random words and phrases, specifically (in psychiatry) as a form of speech indicative of advanced schizophrenia. In the case of Representative Steve Cohen from Tennessee, it would seem he suffers from “issue salad” in which he conflates seemingly random issues and historical events in his attacks on President Trump.

“President Trump’s subversive and illegal actions in seeking foreign interference are an effrontery to our Constitution and to free and fair elections. “They are an affront to our Founders. “They are an affront to the suffragists who fought for women’s voting rights. “They are an affront to the memory of Medgar Evers, a civil rights leader assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi. “They are an affront to the memories of Andrew Goodman, James Chaney, and Michael Schwerner, civil rights workers murdered in Philadelphia, Mississippi during the Freedom Summer of 1964 while registering African Americans to vote. “They are an affront to the memory of Viola Liuzzo, a mother of five, who was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan, while she was in Alabama to participate in the Selma-to-Montgomery March. “And they are an affront to the memory of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. who championed the Voting Rights Act of 1965. “And they are an affront to every service member who has fought to defend our nation and our system of self-government, based upon free and fair elections.”

That’s a lot of affronts. In fact, in less than five minutes he was able to use the word “affront” 13 times, not including his use of the word “effrontery.” It was actually quite spectacular how he was able to work in so many affronts in such a short speech.

But here’s what we know. The President’s “favor” in regards to alleged illegal activities surrounding Burisma, the company that paid Hunter Biden for presumably something, was part of his duty as Chief Executive. It’s clear that Joe Biden, as Vice President, pressured Ukraine into ending an investigation into Burisma, threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan guarantee if they didn’t look away from the corrupt company that happened to be paying his son a ton of cash every month.

If Biden wasn’t running for president, this wouldn’t be a discussion. It would just be the President doing his job. But since he chose to run, he’s now protected by Democrats to the point that they’d go forward with impeachment knowing it was a partisan play that would divide the country.

This entire impeachment debacle is the true affront on all Americans who don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. To those who do, it’s the fix they need for now, one that will be summarily stripped from them when it fails miserably.

