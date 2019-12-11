Fire Christopher Wray

Before the Inspector General’s report was released, there were calls from many on the right to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray. I was among them. After starting off on strong footing with bipartisan support for his nomination and an air of confidence that he would clean up the corruption that appeared to be rampant at the highest ranks of the Bureau, Wray has spent the rest of his time doing nothing that gives me confidence. Nobody of importance has been fired by him. No internal reorganizations have occurred. Even Robert Mueller as special counsel did more to sniff out corruption in the FBI inadvertently.

It’s important to understand all of this because I’m not one who is suddenly jumping on the anti-Wray bandwagon over his response to Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report. Wray has been a failure at best and possibly a Deep State conspirator at worst ever since he took over for James Comey. He hasn’t taken the necessary steps to fix the highest law enforcement agency in the land. Instead, he has protected people who we’re now learning conspired to try to subvert the 2016 election.

Trump Blasts FBI Director Christopher Wray Over Response to IG Report “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” he tweeted. “With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!” On Monday Trump held nothing back in responding to the report, saying it showed the FBI attempted an “overthrow of government.” “This was something that we can never allow to happen again,” Trump said. “The report actually and especially when you look in to it and the details of the report are far worse than anything I would have even imagined. What they were doing and what they would’ve done if I didn’t make a certain move, a certain move that was a very important move because it would have been even worse if that’s possible.”

What the President says is true. Whatever report Christopher Wray supports, it couldn’t be the IG’s report unless he’s actively engaged in keeping things hidden. But there’s another possibility, and it’s the only thing that could possibly help him keep his job. We’ll know if the President stops talking and Tweeting about him. If Wray is working with Attorney General William Barr and more importantly with U.S. Attorney John Durham to get to the heart of the corruption within the Deep State, then he gets a pass. Heck, he may even deserve a medal. But I’m not ready to accept that as likely. We won’t know unless the heat comes off of him, and that can only happen if Barr tells President Trump he has a plan.

Assuming that’s all fiction, what does all of this say about Wray? He hasn’t done his job of righting the course the FBI has been going down for over three years. He hasn’t shaken things up, fired conspirators, or interpreted the IG’s report with the bare minimum lucidity necessary to see that the conclusions are farcical even if the evidence is crystal clear.

It should have been Wray explaining the wrongdoings of the FBI instead of Barr.

William Barr destroys any doubt of corruption in FBI’s investigation into Trump campaign Attorney General William Barr destroyed the FBI’s claims they did nothing wrong in the months before and after the 2016 election. His interview with WSJ was loaded with many quotable moments and damaging remarks, but there was a two-minute clip that essentially summed up the two biggest bombshells from Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s investigation and report. What makes all of this worse is the fact that they abused their power over the courts as the premier law enforcement agency of the land, an organization that is supposed to be the pinnacle of law, order, and honesty in the way they do their jobs. These are the best of the best, or so we’ve been led to believe. Any notion that this was perpetrated by a couple of bad apples is ludicrous, which is one of the reasons so many Americans are holding our collective breath in anticipation of what U.S. Attorney John Durham will uncover. It took the FBI several months before the 2016 election to fail at upending it and several months after to fail at subverting the results. It took William Barr two minutes to give us the details of their failures. Well done, sir.

I’m not the only one urging the President to rid the FBI of this potential Deep State operative. Many conservatives on Twitter are chiming in:

Christopher Wray has either failed at fixing the FBI or succeeded at keeping the Deep State intact. The time for him to hit the speakers’ circuit was long ago. His reaction to the IG report is just confirmation that he’s part of the problem.

