Horowitz, Sasse dismantle Bruce Ohr as the real Spygate linchpin: ‘What the hell was he doing here?’

Two names that have been at odds with Trump supporters to varying degrees are Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Senator Ben Sasse. The former somehow came to the conclusion that lies and manipulations that predicated and advanced an investigation into a presidential campaign and the early days of an administration were not based on political bias. The latter has been a critic of the President’s off and on for over three years. But today, they tag-teamed to expose the most essential component of Spygate: Bruce Ohr.

Without Ohr, there’s a good chance Christopher Steele would have been relegated to the FBI’s trash bin of sources. Without Ohr’s wife, Nellie, the connection between the FBI and Fusion GPS, with whom she was a contractor until late 2016, may never have made it into 2017. These two conspirators engaged in an unambiguous disinformation operation within the FBI to keep the flickering flame of hope alive that the Bureau could somehow bust President Trump and reverse the 2016 election results. And yet, Bruce Ohr is still employed by the FBI today.

As director of the FBI’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, Bruce Ohr had precisely zero reasons to be involved in a counter-intelligence operation involving the Trump campaign or the administration. His only role was to reinvigorate the Steele Dossier and keep the biased investigation chugging along. And it worked. His actions resulted in continued FISA warrant renewals and the ongoing investigation that yielded no fruit other than distracting the nation and being a huge waste of resources.

The first couple of minutes of this video are telling. Sasse wanted to “pick up some loose ends” with his time questioning Horowitz and immediately jumped on Ohr as his focus. “Bruce Ohr – who is he and what is his role at the department? And then let’s ask some questions about the bizarre pathway by which he became involved with this investigation.”

Horowitz replied, “So, at the time of these events, he was an Associated Deputy Attorney General and the head of the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force working out the Deputy Attorney General’s office.”

This seemed to perplex Sasse, and rightly so. “The Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force. And that’s connected to election interference by the Russians how?”

Horowits: “Uh, it is not.”

Sasse: “What the hell is he doing here?”

Horowitz: “That was precisely the concern which we lay out here. He had no role in any of the election interference matters.”

Sasse then went into a lengthy description of the dynamic between law enforcement agencies and ODAG, the Office of the Deputy Attorney General which has primary oversight. If Ohr hadn’t been off on assignment on an unrelated task force, he would have been responsible for seeing the clear violations of protocols the FBI had engaged in with regards to the Trump campaign. Instead, he inserted himself into the matter and helped prolong the wrongdoing that was taking place.

In November, 2016, the FBI “closed” (meaning released from being an informant) Steele because he had leaked information to Mother Jones magazine. That’s when Bruce and Nellie Ohr got involved.

“The FBI was not a reluctant participant in this relationship that was a conduit from Bruce Ohr – through Bruce Ohr to Steele – as we lay out here (pointing to the IG report),” Horowitz said, “So I just want to be clear. They’re not saying ‘we don’t want to deal with him.’ They’re saying “oh, ya, call… essentially if you have something we would love to hear from him.”

This is huge. It demonstrates the FBI went far out of its way to make sure they had access to Christopher Steele even after he had been “closed.” They needed the Steele Dossier to remain as the key for them to continue renewing warrants and spying on the administration in its early days even though they had come to the conclusion it was debunked months before.

The exchange between Sasse and Horowitz demonstrates the measures by which the FBI forced the issue to continue engaging with Christopher Steele through Bruce Ohr. It reeks of more than bias. Ohr was their best shot at the so-called “coup.”

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.