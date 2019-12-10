Daisy Ridley: ‘Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway’

There are many reasons for conservatives to avoid everything associated with Disney. Even if we set aside the lack of quality they’ve been putting forth in recent years as well as their penchant for recycling old stories, we can look to their political biases as everything necessary to scream “boycott!” They are a full-blown social justice warrior company that distributes virtue-signaling propaganda in an effort to sway the perspectives of people worldwide.

And their stars happily participate.

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley is normally apolitical. But even when describing why she doesn’t say much about politics, she took the time to insult not only President Trump but also his supporters. According to Ridley, we’re all insane.

‘Star Wars’ actress Daisy Ridley: ‘Every sane person’ has an issue with Trump In a profile published in The Guardian over the weekend, Ridley was asked if she was “conscious” about what issues she could address since “Star Wars” has been a Disney property. “No,” Ridley responded. “I don’t feel I have to edit what I say – the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo [British Prime Minister Boris Johnson]. Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway.” She added, “It’s not that I don’t talk about this stuff, but other people are so much more articulate than me and say it better.

The 27-year-old starlet has a movie coming out in a week-and-a-half. You may have heard of it. I won’t be seeing it. Granted, I was planning on conspicuously not seeing it long before Ridley’s insult against me, my family, and my friends. If I reacted every time a Hollywood moron said something political, I’d never see a movie the rest of my life. But Disney has become the tip of the anti-conservative propaganda spear, doing as much to harm our nation as mainstream media outlets do. Lest we forget, the own ABC News.

This just gives me more incentive to broadcast to everyone with an ear that Disney is ripe for a boycott. If you’re reading this article, there’s a good chance you’re a Trump supporter. Let me tell you something. Disney’s executives hate you. They blame you for the 2016 election and will do anything in their power to subvert the 2020 election.

Every penny sent to Disney and their social justice warriors like Daisy Ridley has a good chance of going to a Democratic campaign or progressive charity. Star Wars has become trash. There’s no need to watch The Rise of Skywalker.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.