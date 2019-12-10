Andrew Yang prevents an all-Caucasian Democratic debate

Democrats were dreaming of not having an all-white Christmas debate and Andrew Yang made their poor optics come out a little better at the last minute. By getting 4% in the latest Quinnipiac poll, he met the threshold to participate, joining Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer.

Kamala Harris had qualified but abruptly ended her campaign after plummeting in recent polls.

Yang, a businessman who has not received much attention from the press despite steadily rising in the polls for months, is running on a moderate platform with his signature “Freedom Dividends” as his primary selling point. With it, every American would receive $1000 per month regardless of financial situation, a program that some have heralded as an investment into the economy that fairly boosts everyone equally. But the media has been conspicuous in its shunning of the candidate, perhaps fearing a further shakeup of the already-unstable list of candidates.

Tulsi Gabbard is the only other candidate with a chance of reaching the stage, needing one more poll to boost her over the threshold. But the Hawaii Congresswoman declared yesterday she will not be participating in the December debate whether she qualifies or not.

For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th "debate" — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls. I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 10, 2019

With Yang’s entry into the first debate that has fewer than ten candidates on stage, some are viewing it as a do-or-die moment. If he can shine with more spotlight being placed on him than ever before, it could help him move into the top tier. Of his message doesn’t resonate or if debate moderators continue to pretend like he doesn’t exist, it will be difficult for him to overcome. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in the mix gives Democratic capitalists another successful businessman to consider, joining political newcomber Yang and activist-turned-candidate Steyer. But Bloomberg has $53 billion behind him which may appeal to Democrats who are looking for someone to beat President Trump regardless of policies or political leanings.

Andrew Yang’s supporters, the vocal “Yang Gang” on social media, have been crying foul about the candidate’s lack of mainstream media coverage and debate attention. In the last debate, he had less airtime than anyone on stage.

