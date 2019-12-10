The party of projection has finally announced their set of charges in their 3 year impeachment effort, satisfying the maxim from Joseph Stalin’s Chief Chekist Lavrentiy Beria [a true Russian asset] of at last finding a crime. The Associated Press reported this morning that they unveiled 2 articles of impeachment against Trump as abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the second being even more absurd that the ever vague abuse of power, since the Constitution specifies 3 coequal branches of government.

These developments continue the trend of the authoritarian left being vague, having brought the tactic to an art form of the highest order. At first it was supposedly a “quid pro quo” until the authoritarian leftists discovered that many didn’t know what that meant. So they quickly changed their story to this being an issue of “bribery”, then they tried claiming it was “extortion”. Then it was back to a “quid pro quo” being presumed. This is just one reason why no one should support impeachment.

Along the way it carried up all the hopes and dreams of the authoritarian left in throwing everything at the wall, hoping it would finally stick. It’s more than ironic that they would settle on abuse of power since recent events have shown that they have no problem engaging in the practice of investigating their political rivals – repeatedly.

