President Trump’s NATO trip yields fruit: $130 billion in increased allied spending

While mainstream media and Democrats focused nearly all of the attention about President Trump’s NATO trip on childish jabs by Justin “Blackface” Trudeau, Emmanuel “Yellow Vest” Macron, and their cronies, our Commander-in-Chief was doing what he does best: making deals. According to remarks made by the President in London, our NATO allies will increase spending for the alliance by $130 billion now and $400 billion in the future… without an increase in U.S. spending.

Tremendous things achieved for U.S. on my NATO trip. Proudly for our Country, no President has ever achieved so much in so little time. Without a U.S. increase, other countries have already increased by $130 Billion-with $400 Billion soon. Such a thing has never been done before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

Leftists may prefer the pomp and preordained Nobel Peace Prize given to the President’s predecessor, but when it comes to getting actual results, President Trump is displaying the type of real statesmanship we have desperately needed for our nation since President Reagan left office. Casual insults from failing world leaders may be the buzz, but the real story is in the newfound respect our nation is finally being accorded by the international community.

We are not sending pallets of cash to Iran or signing indefensible climate change deals to appease the Greta Thunbergs of the world (though she didn’t like the Paris Climate Agreement, either). Instead, our foreign policy is one built on an America First presumption. We must do what’s best for America. Thankfully, that often means what’s best for the world, such as this instance in which our NATO partners are paying more for the common defense of democracy in its member nations.

“I think the Secretary General will tell you that, through some work and some negotiation, we’ve increased the budget of countries other than the USA, because we’re paying far more than anybody else, and far more even as a percentage of GDP,” President Trump said in his remarks following a 1-on-1 meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. “But we’ve increased the numbers that other countries are paying, by $130 billion. It was going down for close to 20 years. If you look at a chart, it was like a rollercoaster down, nothing up. And that was going on for a long time. You wouldn’t have had a NATO if you kept going that way.”

Some, particularly on the right, have questioned the necessity for sustaining NATO. But the rise of Russia’s military expansionist goals, instability in the Middle East, and the perpetual threats from East Asia means having a strategic foothold within NATO nations is just as important now as it has been in the past. Being in NATO allows us to position bases, troops, and nuclear weapons closer to potential threats, acting as a proper deterrent while also giving us retaliation capabilities we would otherwise not have.

President Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize and did an apology tour before giving Iran a ton of money to be used against us. President Trump is cutting deals, rebuilding our military, and increasing respect for America worldwide. I’ll take the latter.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.