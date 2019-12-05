BREAKING: Pelosi moving ahead on impeachment

It was expected. Some might even say inevitable. But any hopes that Democrats might somehow regain their senses and put a stop to this Soviet-style show trial have all but disappeared, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that she intends to move forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump:

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment." https://t.co/yMg0trFZ0O pic.twitter.com/038nBeYEdv — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2019

In many ways, it’s not like Pelosi had much of a choice. The absolute rabid hatred for Trump that Democrats and their media allies have ginned up means that their equally rabid base would demand nothing less—and to balk now, especially after Adam Schiff’s three-ring circus over the last several weeks, would surely spell disaster for Democrat prospects in 2020. And since the Mueller investigation fizzled, Pelosi knows she needs to throw her leftist kook fringe some kind of bone.

I find it difficult to believe, however, that she doesn’t understand how fraught with peril this path she has chosen really is. An impeachment trial will be conducted in the Senate, where Republicans are in control with a solid majority. Mitch McConnell will be the one calling witnesses, which could very well lead to an uncomfortable examination of Joe Biden and his shenanigans in Ukraine on behalf of his son, not to mention a full accounting of Schiff’s contacts with the so-called whistleblower—which would likely reveal how this whole business was a political hit job from the beginning. In short, the facts that come out at trial might prove quite embarrassing—if not downright illegal—for Democrats.

So Pelosi has a lot to lose here—and with the prospects of getting 20 Republicans to jump ship and vote to convict practically nonexistent, it’s a fight she will almost certainly lose.

The only wild card, of course, are the Senate Republicans themselves. They performed admirably during the fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court last year—but do they have the stomach to draw blood during an impeachment trial? Because that’s what it’s going to take. Democrats are the ones who started this scorched-earth campaign, and McConnell should make damned sure they suffer the consequences.