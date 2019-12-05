Democrats
Joe Biden’s meltdown on ‘fat’ questioner is why he won’t be the nominee
Former Vice President Joe Biden is known to get testy. He doesn’t like the tough questions, especially as it pertains to his son, Hunter, and their involvement with Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company that has embroiled them and everyone else in the whole impeachment mess. In Iowa, Biden’s aggression on the topic came out in clear display as he went off on a many asking about it.
He said he’s not “sedentary,” a clear jab at the obese man. He then challenged him to a push-up contest before calling him “fat” and “too old to vote for me.” It was an ugly exchange, one that’s actually a bit reminiscent of how President Trump sometimes handles hecklers. But Biden isn’t Trump. The look doesn’t work for him. President Trump’s counter-punches are much more clever, even when he gets personal. More importantly, it’s the type of antics that do not sit well with Democratic voters. After all, they can’t lament the President’s aggressive style if they have a candidate on their side who tries to match it.
WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at @JoeBiden’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd
— Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019
Great voter outreach Joe https://t.co/82MoIRayUz
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 5, 2019
UNHINGED: Joe Biden loses his temper, calls a man fat, and challenges him to a push-up contest for questioning Joe and Hunter Biden’s ties to a Ukrainian oil company pic.twitter.com/wtDstlVdJZ
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) December 5, 2019
This incident by itself will not sink Biden’s chances. But it’s these types of incidents that will make primary voters wary of him, especially if other candidates rise up to challenge him on it. The tough guy look just doesn’t impress the left.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Catholic Fox News contributor Christopher Hale: ‘Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus’
Joe Biden’s meltdown on ‘fat’ questioner is why he won’t be the nominee
BREAKING: Pelosi moving ahead on impeachment
President Trump’s NATO trip yields fruit: $130 billion in increased allied spending
Stelter vs Bongino: ‘Reliable Sources’ host forced to brag about his failures
Joe Biden’s meltdown on ‘fat’ questioner is why he won’t be the nominee
Dean Cain reacts to Pamela Karlan’s ‘apology’ about Barron Trump
Pamela Karlan’s rehearsed line against ‘King’ Trump is the impeachment debacle in a nutshell
Liz Cheney: Democrats ‘stacked the deck’ and still failed to make their case
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Trending
-
Opinions2 days ago
The GOP has transformed for Trump, and I must admit I like it
-
Democrats20 hours ago
Ultimate TDS: Trump-hater Pamela Karlan was on Hillary Clinton’s shortlist for SCOTUS
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Is IG Michael Horowitz protecting the ‘Deep State’?
-
Democrats2 days ago
Liz Cheney: Democrats ‘stacked the deck’ and still failed to make their case
-
Democrats2 days ago
Will Chamberlain unravels the Democrats’ impeachment report
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Amazon is peddling a book that shows children how to summon demons
-
Democrats1 day ago
Pamela Karlan’s rehearsed line against ‘King’ Trump is the impeachment debacle in a nutshell
-
Democrats3 days ago
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well