Joe Biden’s meltdown on ‘fat’ questioner is why he won’t be the nominee

Former Vice President Joe Biden is known to get testy. He doesn’t like the tough questions, especially as it pertains to his son, Hunter, and their involvement with Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company that has embroiled them and everyone else in the whole impeachment mess. In Iowa, Biden’s aggression on the topic came out in clear display as he went off on a many asking about it.

He said he’s not “sedentary,” a clear jab at the obese man. He then challenged him to a push-up contest before calling him “fat” and “too old to vote for me.” It was an ugly exchange, one that’s actually a bit reminiscent of how President Trump sometimes handles hecklers. But Biden isn’t Trump. The look doesn’t work for him. President Trump’s counter-punches are much more clever, even when he gets personal. More importantly, it’s the type of antics that do not sit well with Democratic voters. After all, they can’t lament the President’s aggressive style if they have a candidate on their side who tries to match it.

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

Great voter outreach Joe https://t.co/82MoIRayUz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 5, 2019

UNHINGED: Joe Biden loses his temper, calls a man fat, and challenges him to a push-up contest for questioning Joe and Hunter Biden’s ties to a Ukrainian oil company pic.twitter.com/wtDstlVdJZ — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) December 5, 2019

This incident by itself will not sink Biden’s chances. But it’s these types of incidents that will make primary voters wary of him, especially if other candidates rise up to challenge him on it. The tough guy look just doesn’t impress the left.

