Stelter vs Bongino: ‘Reliable Sources’ host forced to brag about his failures

When CNN’s Brian Stelter derided Fox News for playing the infamous Barron joke by Pamela Karlan twice in thirty minutes, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino quipped back at him. It was a righteous jab considering how breathlessly Stelter and the rest of his CNN cronies engaged willfully in the Russia investigation hoax for the better part of two years. He also noted the brutal reality that Stelter’s show title can be considered a misnomer considering “Reliable Sources” featured Michael Avenatti on multiple occasions.

How many times will the Barron/baron moment be replayed on Fox tonight, you think? I've seen it twice in the past 30 minutes. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 5, 2019

How many times did Brian Stelter promote the debunked, discredited collusion hoax? How many times did he host Avenatti? How many times can his show possibly finish third in a three-way race? https://t.co/q9MfMwyxk7 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 5, 2019

But the part that really rubbed Stelter the wrong way was how Bongino called his show out for its terrible ratings. To be fair, Stelter’s Sunday show does better than the vast majority of shows his network runs, even if it gets beaten by Fox News every time. Nevertheless, Stelter decided to get technical and focus on the 24-54 demographic. Fair enough. His followup jab at Bongino took a personal turn…

Thank you for your concern about the ratings race. Last Sunday, my CNN program out-rated Fox and MSNBC in the 25-to-54 demo, which is what the biz revolves around. When are you going to get a show on cable news? https://t.co/eJWZcVLu8f — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 5, 2019

No comment about the Russia hoax. No comment about giving Avenatti a platform on which he was able to spread his unhinged vitriol. Fine. His only point was to highlight that despite being on a sinking ship of a cable network, at least he’s scoring well with an important demographic. Then, he got ugly with a middle school jab about him having his own show and Bongino not.

But that’s not where the battle ends. Instead of licking his wounds, the former Secret Service agent dropped a nasty truth bomb on Stelter, one that highlights not only Stelter’s failures as a journalist but also his network’s failure to retain its relevance.

This complete toolbox, and full time coffee boy, hosts a show that barely finished ahead of Mark Levin’s reruns, and barely cracks the top twenty, and he takes a victory lap! Congrats Costanza, when the expectations are low, you meet them. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/6VZ6zlCsYe pic.twitter.com/Dq8LJbT3eY — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 5, 2019

On an ironic note, Stelter’s newsletter this morning happened to mention Bongino’s new Drudge competitor, the Bongino Report. But as the progressive pawn for the Democratic Party that he is, Stelter didn’t have the journalistic standards or common courtesy of linking to the site.

There are two lessons to be learned from Brian Stelter’s choices. (1) Don’t brag about your ratings when your show is barely in the top 20, and (2) Don’t get into a flame war with someone who knows how to dish out the heat.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.