Mark Meadows obliterated the 300-page House impeachment report in 14 Tweets

Fourteen Tweets may sound like a lot for a Twitter thread, but considering it was in reference to a 300-page report, I’d say Representative Mark Meadows did well at keeping it concise. Thankfully, it doesn’t take a tome to rebuke the House Democrats’ fictional novel they’re using as justification for impeaching President Trump. Most of it is so laden with fluff, it just wasn’t worth addressing.

Size matters, and when a group uses size to try to imply they have ample evidence to proceed with their presupposed action, it usually means the actual case is weak. In this case, the theory holds as House Democrats have only innuendos, presumptions, and outright lies to back their claims. Here is what Meadows Tweeted in response to the late drop of the allegedly detailed and important document. He even included videos to drive home his points.

1) Up front, Democrats released this report to the public around 2:00pm. Again, it's 300 pages. They're having the full Intelligence Committee vote on the report the same day… just a few hours later. Should be an automatic red flag. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

Additionally, Tim Morrison, Vindman's SUPERIOR, testified and directly undermined Vindman's interpretation. Morrison says there was NO "demand" at all. pic.twitter.com/waaWNQYCo4 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

3) Democrats rely enormously on Gordon Sondland. His name appears over 600 times (!) in their report. FLASHBACK: When Gordon Sondland was asked if he had any evidence @realDonaldTrump tied aid to investigations, Sondland said no—"other than my own presumption." pic.twitter.com/4Ff4QHkimG — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

4) But it wasn't just Sondland. No Democrat witness brought any firsthand knowledge of Trump decisions. Taylor, Kent, Yovanovitch, Vindman, Hill, etc. None. Not one could provide any firsthand information of Trump tying aid to political investigations. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

Tim Morrison confirmed Volker's account. In other words, these Democrat-led impeachment hearings were one career bureaucrat after another saying (without evidence) they "believed" there was a political quid pro quo – while officials in the room say it never happened. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

Here are those 5 interactions, if you're curious. 7/25: Trump/Zelensky phone call

7/26: Volker & Taylor meet Zelensky

8/27: Bolton meets Zelensky

9/1: VP Pence meets Zelensky

9/5: Sens. Johnson, Murphy meet Zelensky Not *one time* was an aid/investigation link discussed. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

Bottom line: Democrats can write what they want, but they can't provide any serious evidence supporting this latest conspiracy theory. And they know it. This Democrat impeachment effort is (and will continue to be) baseless and nakedly partisan. Americans will see through it. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

Of particular interest in Meadows’s thread is when he mentions the five conversations between U.S. officials and Ukrainian President Zelensky. These conversations all happened between the time aid to Ukraine was delayed until the day it was released. With five opportunities to pressure him, how is it possible that he wasn’t told about the alleged bribery? One important component of bribery is letting the bribed person know he’s being bribed. They had chances, but he was apparently left in the dark about their nefarious plans. If this is the administration committing bribery, they clearly need lessons because they’re doing it wrong. Perhaps Joe Biden could show them how it’s done.

In a sane world, the impeachment hearings thus far would be seen as complete exoneration for President Trump. The evidence, including the transcript of the actual phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky, point to no impeachable offenses. This means all the Democrats have are the opinions of Deep State actors who got cherry-picked by Adam Schiff. If Republicans were actually allowed (as promised) to call their own witnesses, the House Democrats’ report would have had to be much longer. They’d need a ton more words to cover up the facts even more than they’ve already done.

It really comes down to this: Will Americans be smart enough to see through the Democrats’ and leftist mainstream media’s lies? I hope Meadows is right that America will see through it. All evidence points AWAY from pressure or bribery.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.