Democrats
Will Chamberlain unravels the Democrats’ impeachment report
Presumptions. Innuendos. Outright lies. These are the tools used by the House Intelligence Committee during their two weeks of public hearings on the impeachment of President Trump. Chairman Adam Schiff and his cohorts followed up by publishing an egregiously misleading report that mainstream media is trumpeting as the silver bullet. But any American with a brain who actually reads the report will see glaring falsehoods and third-hand assertions proclaimed as “evidence.” In the end, it all amounts to a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
Human Events EIC Will Chamberlain took some of the more glaring “stupid things” from the report and set the record straight on Twitter. He limited it to a handful of points. If he tried to handle it all, we’d be waiting longer than we’ve waited for the Inspector General’s FISA report. There are just so many stupid things in it.
At the heart of this is an unambiguous ploy by Schiff to change the failing narrative that has sunk impeachment’s support in the eyes of most Independents and the vast majority of Republicans. There was a slight majority of Americans who supported it before the truth came out. Once it was clear they had nothing that actually proved their basis for the inquiry was valid, support for impeachment plummeted. Now, Schiff is doubling down on lies to try to attract whatever remnant of potential support he has left.
Here’s how Chamberlain broke it down on Twitter:
First, allegation #1 – that the President "forced out" Ambassador Yovanovitch
There's a word in English that describes what President Trump did
He *fired* her
As he has the absolute right to do
Because Ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President pic.twitter.com/0w7SvnlAnC
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 3, 2019
Schiff says the allegations that Joe Biden got Victor Shokin fired for corrupt reasons are "without merit."
Shokin himself has testified under oath to the contrary – that he was fired for "leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into Burisma Holdings." pic.twitter.com/wzH7VSPN0N
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 3, 2019
This is the part of the report that actually attempts to change the way our government operates. Democrats are calling into question the President’s power to hire and fire who he sees fit for ambassador positions. It’s ludicrous; as Chamberlain points out, all ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President. Moreover, the notion that his actions threaten foreign policy is unhinged, as it is the President of the United States who sets foreign policy. It’s like saying a head chef undermines his dish by firing his sous-chef for not preparing it properly.
Here's an absolutely asinine argument: that the President removing Yovanovitch "threatened US-Ukraine policy."
President Trump SETS US-Ukraine policy
Because he's the President
And Adam Schiff isn't pic.twitter.com/e0ZXGfoZFu
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 3, 2019
Adam Schiff is VERY mad that President Trump had a one-on-one meeting with Viktor Orban
And suggests – without evidence – that Mr. Orban has promoted anti-semitism
Cool story, Adam! pic.twitter.com/q8ybbZpxr7
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 3, 2019
Key point – this totally undermines Adam Schiff's first "finding of fact" – that Trump was acting in his personal interests
Game over! No bribery, no extortion, no impeachable offense. Period. pic.twitter.com/urpTCdmfuz
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 3, 2019
Democrats are banking on the mainstream media parroting their assertions and the American public being dumb enough to buy into them. They have no substance. There is no evidence. Their premises are completely flawed.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Will Chamberlain unravels the Democrats’ impeachment report
Kamala Harris is out
The Republican ‘pre-buttal’ to Adam Schiff’s report
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Truth: President Trump calls Democrats’ impeachment push ‘unpatriotic’
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
Whitaker: Lisa Page made calculated move to front run IG report
Newsweek makes Jessica Kwong their scapegoat for bad journalism
MSNBC shows white supremacist Richard Spencer’s image during story about ousted Navy Secretary of the same name
30-seconds of Joe Biden speaking gibberish has the internet baffled
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Trending
-
Democrats2 days ago
30-seconds of Joe Biden speaking gibberish has the internet baffled
-
Opinions3 days ago
Kelly Loeffler better be an amazing Senator or Brian Kemp is done
-
Opinions11 hours ago
The GOP has transformed for Trump, and I must admit I like it
-
Democrats1 day ago
The only person less likable than Adam Schiff is Jerry Nadler
-
Democrats3 days ago
The only thing holding up the USMCA trade agreement is Nancy Pelosi’s ego
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Why the NYC gun case must proceed in SCOTUS even after the law was repealed
-
Fiction2 days ago
MSNBC shows white supremacist Richard Spencer’s image during story about ousted Navy Secretary of the same name
-
Democrats3 days ago
Democrats search for least-bad candidate, just like 1984