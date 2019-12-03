Economy
Proposed tariffs against France are a good move for the wrong reason
It isn’t common for a punitive tariff proposed by the White House to receive so much bipartisan support, especially in our ultra-polarized political condition known as America 2019-2020. But that’s what we’re seeing as early reactions to a proposed tariff against France over their tech tax point to just about everyone not on the right or left fringes on Capitol Hill voicing support for the move.
It’s a good move, but not for the reason it has been proposed. They’re doing it because Big Tech has lobbied Washington DC to step in and do something about obtuse taxes being placed on them by France, Italy, Austria, and Turkey. And it’s as harsh as it gets – 100% duties on luxury items like handbags and champagne to the tune of $2.4 billion per year. They say the tax is unfair to American companies which control the digital space such as Google and Facebook. But this is the wrong reasoning. I’m not going to oppose it, though, because the better reason for doing so aligns with DC on this one.
US vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese over digital tax
The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said its “Section 301” investigation found that the French tax was “inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy, and is unusually burdensome for affected U.S. companies,” including Alphabet’s Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.com.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the government was exploring whether to open similar investigations into the digital services taxes of Austria, Italy and Turkey.
“The USTR is focused on countering the growing protectionism of EU member states, which unfairly targets U.S. companies,” Lighthizer said. His statement made no mention of proposed digital taxes in Canada or Britain.
The U.S. trade agency said it would collect public comments through Jan. 14 on its proposed tariff list as well as the option of imposing fees or restrictions on French services, with a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 7.
It did not specify an effective date for the proposed 100% duties.
What France and the other nations are doing isn’t just unfair to U.S. companies. Frankly, the last thing I want from DC is for them to go around protecting Big Tech, and I’m not alone. Those on the far-right and far-left agree on this one. Big Tech doesn’t need the federal government helping them.
But this is still a good tariff because the tax itself is anti-progress. It’s an attack on the types of innovations in the future that could help the world improve and connect us in ways we need. I’m not worried about Big Tech today. My concern is how his stifling tax will harm better tech of tomorrow, whether it comes from the United States or not. Granted, the vast majority of tech innovations that could be affected by this tax are from the United States, so in a way there’s a protectionist bone I have with it. But this is about not being obtuse when it comes to advancements.
In geopolitics it often behooves us to take wins regardless of how they come. This is one of those cases. While DC seems bent on protecting companies that don’t deserve it, they’re also protecting future innovations that do.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Proposed tariffs against France are a good move for the wrong reason
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
Influencers should move their fans off of the digital surveillance platforms
Zelensky’s statement exonerates President Trump, but mainstream media is spinning it falsely
Whitaker: Lisa Page made calculated move to front run IG report
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
Whitaker: Lisa Page made calculated move to front run IG report
Newsweek makes Jessica Kwong their scapegoat for bad journalism
MSNBC shows white supremacist Richard Spencer’s image during story about ousted Navy Secretary of the same name
30-seconds of Joe Biden speaking gibberish has the internet baffled
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Trending
-
Democrats1 day ago
30-seconds of Joe Biden speaking gibberish has the internet baffled
-
Opinions2 days ago
Kelly Loeffler better be an amazing Senator or Brian Kemp is done
-
Democrats2 days ago
The only thing holding up the USMCA trade agreement is Nancy Pelosi’s ego
-
Democrats17 hours ago
The only person less likable than Adam Schiff is Jerry Nadler
-
Guns and Crime1 day ago
Why the NYC gun case must proceed in SCOTUS even after the law was repealed
-
Democrats2 days ago
Democrats search for least-bad candidate, just like 1984
-
Fiction1 day ago
MSNBC shows white supremacist Richard Spencer’s image during story about ousted Navy Secretary of the same name
-
Entertainment and Sports1 day ago
Rob Reiner’s obsession with impeaching President Trump is unhealthy