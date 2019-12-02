Democrats
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
As the impeachment saga drags on, Democrats and their mainstream media puppets continue to try to spin and respin the narrative surrounding why they believe President Trump should be removed from office. It’s illegitimate (as Jerry Nadler once proved) and unconstitutional, but the only thing that matters to the left is how they feel about it. Unfortunately for them, the rest of us feel very differently and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway delivered just over a minute of information that speaks for us.
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff has been connected to both the whistleblower, allegedly Eric Ciaramella, and the entire investigation since before the whistleblower’s report was known to the public. This is his baby, and while he was unable to prove his case, he is now turning it over to Nadler to try to salvage anything that’s left in it. But his role in it isn’t done, at least it shouldn’t be. He’s a fact-witness, as his staff has been working with Ciaramella from the beginning, even before the whistleblower complaint was filed. He needs to testify.
Will Adam Schiff take Kellyanne Conway up on her offer? No. He’s protected by the Democratic majority in the House and the Democratic cheerleaders in mainstream media. But we know the truth. And the people are quickly learning it as well.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
Influencers should move their fans off of the digital surveillance platforms
Zelensky’s statement exonerates President Trump, but mainstream media is spinning it falsely
Whitaker: Lisa Page made calculated move to front run IG report
Star Trek: Shadow Prime Book I – Chapter 3
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
Whitaker: Lisa Page made calculated move to front run IG report
Newsweek makes Jessica Kwong their scapegoat for bad journalism
MSNBC shows white supremacist Richard Spencer’s image during story about ousted Navy Secretary of the same name
30-seconds of Joe Biden speaking gibberish has the internet baffled
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Trending
-
Democrats1 day ago
30-seconds of Joe Biden speaking gibberish has the internet baffled
-
Opinions2 days ago
Kelly Loeffler better be an amazing Senator or Brian Kemp is done
-
Democrats2 days ago
The only thing holding up the USMCA trade agreement is Nancy Pelosi’s ego
-
Democrats14 hours ago
The only person less likable than Adam Schiff is Jerry Nadler
-
Guns and Crime22 hours ago
Why the NYC gun case must proceed in SCOTUS even after the law was repealed
-
Democrats2 days ago
Democrats search for least-bad candidate, just like 1984
-
Fiction1 day ago
MSNBC shows white supremacist Richard Spencer’s image during story about ousted Navy Secretary of the same name
-
Entertainment and Sports1 day ago
Rob Reiner’s obsession with impeaching President Trump is unhealthy