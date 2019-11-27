Protester at #WalkAway event claims the organization is ‘astroturfed.’ Brandon Straka had questions.

A protester holding a sign at a recent #WalkAway event directed people to Google “AstroTurfing.” So, we did. According to Wikipedia: “Astroturfing is the practice of masking the sponsors of a message or organization (e.g., political, advertising, religious or public relations) to make it appear as though it originates from and is supported by grassroots participants.”

One thing that has been made crystal clear about Brandon Straka and his #WalkAway movement is that it’s the embodiment of a grassroots organization. They have taken the revelation of one man and expanded upon it to reach the masses in a purely organic and straightforward manner. The Republican Party doesn’t back this group. They receive support from everyday citizens who are either thankfully the organization is encouraging people to see the truth about the Democratic Party or from former Democrats who have been moved by the actions their party has taken since before President Trump was elected.

The exchange between Straka and his protester is cordial and logical. Though they disagreed, it was handled admirably by both sides. But one thing stood out. The common deceptions used by Democrats to gaslight Republicans were in play in this protest. The irony wasn’t lost on Straka.

It’s a shame that the left employs these tactics to fight against the #WalkAway movement. It’s a lack of self-awareness that drives progressives to employ deception to fight a movement born from realizations about their deceptions.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.