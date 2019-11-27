Dear progressives: Please don’t abandon your radical candidates

As the Democratic Party shows signs of coming to its senses regarding their nomination for president, I have one message for them: Stop it. There’s no reason to start considering clueless former Vice President Joe Biden, obnoxious South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, or billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Stick with Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Please. You can do it!

It has suddenly become popular in certain leftist circles to ring the alarm bell about the radicals in the race. Barack Obama’s doing it. Other “level-headed” Democrats are doing it. They’re saying the party cannot give the nomination to the fringe candidates who have become more mainstream than many expected. But they’re wrong. Listen to our inner socialist and realize the Democrats are right to call Obama a conservative, as our EIC predicted they would do five months ago. The nation needs this. We need President Trump to handily defeat one of the radical candidates so we can put an end to the sudden rise in popularity of Marxist ideas.

If Biden, Buttigieg, or Bloomberg get the nomination, there will likely be a schism in the Democratic Party that will last for a while. This may sound great, but I’d much rather see the socialist movement stifled from failure to win in the general election. If they lose the nomination to one of the “moderate” white men, it won’t put an end to the radical progressive movement. It will embolden them, and frankly we cannot afford it to go on much longer. They’re polluting the minds of our youth and giving them hope that someday America will be destroyed. But it won’t be. Not now. Not soon. Not as long as there is still a majority who love this nation. Even if Biden, Buttigieg, and Bloomberg lean further to the left, their appreciation for the benefits of being America are not in question. With Sanders and Warren, America is the enemy.

What we need is a dramatic reckoning between the far left and the lucid right. President Trump is not a far-right ideologue. He’s a populist. In fact, there really aren’t that many in Washington DC who are as conservative as I’d like for them to be, but I rarely complain about them. Not yet. That comes after the election. For now, I happily and boldly support them over pretty much any Democrats for the sheer fact that they don’t want to fundamentally change the nation. Even moderate Democrats envision the types of changes that are damaging. They may not be Marxists, but the party is creeping ever-closer to that paradigm.

My biggest concern is for the Democratic Party to remain in ideological limbo. This may seem like a benefit, but it’s not. When people are in limbo, they tend to migrate towards the candidates and politicians who embody the boldest ideas. This is why people like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Warren get such a strong following. Their ideas are insane at times and ludicrous at others, but their supporters are so invested in wanting them to be right that they’re willing to dismiss logic and reason. As bad of a president as Obama was, at least he kept his party relatively sane. He reached across the aisle at times, something you’ll never see from people like Warren or Ocasio-Cortez. They have agendas that must be seen all the way through in order to have the desired impact, which means the only direction they can take the nation is straight down. At least with Obama, Bill Clinton, and the non-socialist Democrats of the past on Capitol Hill, they took us down a slope towards oblivion instead of dropping us down a hole. We can recover from walking the wrong way down a hill. We can’t recover if we’re tossed down a cliff.

This nation needs a head-to-head battle between the radicals and the President. He needs to defeat a Marxist in 2020, if only to show them for the foreseeable future that their ideology will not resonate with mainstream America.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.