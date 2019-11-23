Is Elizabeth Warren capable of telling the truth?

Maybe everything Elizabeth Warren says is 1/1024th true. Or maybe she is fond of telling other people’s stories. In any case, the potential Democratic nomineee closed out the week highlighting her tenuous relationship with the truth.

First, she decided to jump on the fiction of the Georgia Governor’s race. It looks like she believes losing candidate Stacey Abrams is the rightful chief executive of the state.

Right now, our democracy is broken. How do I know? Because Brian Kemp is sitting in @StaceyAbrams’ chair. And we are all grateful to Stacey for what she’s doing to make sure that never happens again in this country. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 22, 2019

There is no basis for this assertion and the election has had a figurative high colonoscopy because of Abrams’ ridiculous claims. She has never gone to court and has never produced any proof of the widespread voter suppression she alleges. This is one example of Democrats trying to reduce confidence in our elections. They try to convince minority communities their votes are suppressed to discount their voices. There are significant dangers to this line of rhetoric.

Abrams did not come within the legal threshold that triggers a recount, And there is currently a lawsuit against her 2018 campaign to force compliance with a subpoena. Despite allegations of voter suppression, active voters in the state increased from 5,443,046 in November of 2016 to 6,428,581 in November of 2018. Georgia is also one of the thirty-nine states with an increase in non-white voter participation between 2014 and 2018 according to the Brookings Institute. If Kemp was attempting to suppress minority votes as Secretary of State, he did a really crappy job.

Next Warren was confronted by a voter who challenged her anti-school choice position.

The Atlanta activist, Sarah Carpenter, was there leading a protest against the Senator’s position on school choice.

“We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids because I read that your children went to private schools,” Carpenter told Warren when the two met, according to video posted to social media, which was first identified by Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice at Reason Foundation. Warren denied the claim, telling Carpenter, “My children went to public schools.”

According to Warren’s own campaign, her son actually went to private school beginning in 5th grade in Texas. In a statement to the Free Beacon:

“Elizabeth’s daughter went to public school. Her son went to public school until 5th grade,” Warren communications director Kristen Orthman told the Washington Free Beacon. “Elizabeth wants every kid to get a great education regardless of where they live, which is why her plan makes a historic investment in our public schools. Every public school should be a great school. Her plan does not affect funding for existing non-profit charter schools, but she believes we should not put public dollars behind a further expansion of charters until they are subject to the same accountability requirements as public schools.”

Oh goody! Dumping more dollars in to a failed system to pander for support from teacher’s unions. Apparently she also wants to lower the bar at charter schools and subject them to the same crappy standards that plague public schools.

If Warren were serious about giving every child access to a great education, she would look at programs like Success Academy Charters. They educate 17,000 children in New York State, including children from some of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in New York City. In 2019, on the New York State exams, Success Academy students came out on top. Look at these statistics:

Students at Success Academy score significantly better that some of the wealthiest districts in the state. They admit students based on a strict lottery with no academic requirements. Instead of asking schools like this to lower the bar, Warren should be taking their best practices and methods and making those the standards of accountability for public schools.

This is the kind of choice Sarah Carpenter and others in her community want and according to Warren’s policy proposal, it is one they will not be afforded. According to the New York Post:

“Sen. Warren’s schools plan, which she released last month, is radically anti-choice. She promises to end private-school vouchers and tax credits. She’d block new programs that give families choices and work to shut down existing ones. She’d also ban for-profit charter schools, end federal funding for new charters and add more regulatory barriers to opening them.”

Senator Warren’s casual relationship with the truth has been a significant barrier for her in this race. Her heritage and debunked pregnancy discrimination are already on the books. Now we have lies about a state-level election, lies about the choices she made for her child’s education and a policy regarding school choice that has nothing to do with education quality.

At this rate I am really hoping she is the nominee. On the issue of school choice alone, President Trump and his administration have the ability to attract passionate voters like Sarah Carpenter with their ardent support for vouchers and school choice. If the last 60 years have been proof of anything, more money has very little impact on the quality of education. More competition, like Success Academies, is the answer.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.