Democrats
DNC War Room hits Trump on family separation… using 2015 statistics
You should be outraged by the “disgusting results” of President Trump’s family separation policy, according to the official “DNC War Room.” It’s his policies that catapulted the United States to lead the world in children detentions, a “fact” that they derived from a United Nations’ study reported by Reuters. But there’s an unfortunate reality they didn’t mention in their now-deleted Tweet.
You idiots didn’t read the article
The article says it happened under Obama 🤣😂 https://t.co/Skp6IJPJJr
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 20, 2019
As is often the case when mainstream media tries to do the Democrats’ bidding, an important aspect of their statistic was left out in the original Tweet. The study being cited is from 2015 when President Obama was incarcerating children, long before President Trump took his place in the Oval Office. Reuters caught the “error” and withdrew the story, but not before it was picked up by dozens of major news outlets, including the NY Times:
U.S. Has World’s Highest Rate of Children in Detention: U.N. Study
“The United States is one of the countries with the highest numbers – we still have more than 100,000 children in migration-related detention in the (U.S.),” Nowak told a news briefing.
“Of course separating children, as was done by the Trump administration, from their parents and even small children at the Mexican-U.S. border is absolutely prohibited by the Convention on the Rights of the Child. I would call it inhuman treatment for both the parents and the children.”
There was no immediate reaction from U.S. authorities. Novak said U.S. officials had not replied to his questionnaire sent to all countries.
As more Americans realize Democrats are pulling the strings for mainstream media as the two combine to establish a perpetual atmosphere in which fake news rules the cycle, stories like these keep popping up before being corrected or retracted. The problem with corrections and retractions is they happen long after the fact – often days later – and only after the original false reporting had already been seen and absorbed by hundreds of thousands or even millions of Americans. Between Reuters and the NY Times alone, it’s hard to tell how many Americans now believe President Trump’s policies are to blame for one of President Obama’s more embarrassing realities.
As of publication of this article, the NY Times still has the story live with no retractions or corrections, including unambiguous blaming of the problem on President Trump.
If you were expecting the DNC War Room to issue an apology for blaming President Trump for President Obama’s actions, you’ll be disappointed. Their lies continue unabated and the only remorse they feel is about getting caught.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
DNC War Room hits Trump on family separation… using 2015 statistics
Anti-Bible, anti-science: ACLU gushes over men having periods, babies on International Men’s Day
Over 75 cases of the left calling for gun confiscation – Beto version 2019
Guards arrested as FBI investigates if Epstein didn’t kill himself
The smell of fear
Mike Pompeo announces U.S. support for Israeli settlements
Adam Schiff proves the impeachment inquiry is 100% political
Attorney General William Barr demonstrates why he’s the best AG in decades
Jordan calls out ‘So-And-So Said Such And Such’ impeachment
Watch: Jim Jordan puts smackdown on ‘star witness’
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Trending
-
Foreign Affairs1 day ago
Beyond Hong Kong: China censors freedom of expression in the Pacific
-
Democrats3 days ago
Adam Schiff proves the impeachment inquiry is 100% political
-
Culture and Religion21 hours ago
Sign the petition! Chick-Fil-A: Return to your values or stop identifying as a Christian business
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Fresno Shooting: California gun control is fulfilling criminals’ wildest dreams
-
Culture and Religion21 hours ago
Chick-fil-A offers pitiful excuse for caving to radical progressive pressure
-
Conservatism3 days ago
Attorney General William Barr demonstrates why he’s the best AG in decades
-
Democrats3 days ago
The impeachment Schiff-show, sans noise
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
One does not simply ignore the Bible on a singular issue