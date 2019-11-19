Anti-Bible, anti-science: ACLU gushes over men having periods, babies on International Men’s Day

Cultural Marxism has reached peak lunacy as the radical progressives’ attempts to build their post-truth society are in full swing with the legal juggernaut of the ACLU promoting transgenderism on International Men’s Day. According to the leftist group of lawyers and social justice warriors, men can have periods, get pregnant, and give birth.

There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

Gender identity politics is quickly becoming the most powerful tool for the left to spread their ideology while simultaneously quashing all opposition. They do this because both Big Tech and mainstream media are fully on board with their agenda. This is why the topic is such a hot one despite being as issue for such a small percentage of the population. It’s impenetrable in their minds; either accept their falsehoods as truth or be labeled a bigot. There’s no room for debate. There’s no way to question their premise. Doing so is anathema on legacy and social media.

In fact, we’re probably going to get a warning from Twitter and Facebook for even posting this story. That’s how shut down the debate really is. It’s now unacceptable to acknowledge the biological science behind men being men and women being women. It’s even unacceptable to use psychological sciences to attack it, as the proper accounting of “gender dysphoria” is still considered bigoted since attaching the term indicates it’s a mental disorder that can be treated with something other than a sex change.

The significance of the ACLU participating so heavily in the fray is that they are the most powerful and longest legal arm the left has at their disposal. It’s like having the biggest and most armed bodyguards protecting the notion that a biological female who has periods and gives birth must still be called a man. Doing otherwise risks heavy legal penalties at the immensely strong hands of the ACLU.

We were warned of these days in the Bible in Matthew chapter 24.

37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. 38 For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, 39 And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

Is the rise of the transgender legal army a sign we’re in the last days? Perhaps, but either way it’s definitely a sign the far left has injected their agenda into everything associated with the Democratic Party and progressivism in general. They’re using transgenderism as a way of shutting down all debate against this agenda, and unfortunately it’s working. Even Chick-fil-A, who weathered the challenges they faced fighting abortion as an anti-Biblical notion, were forced to cave under the weight of the transgender agenda.

Empowering the epitome of the radical progressive agenda means denying science and the Bible at the same time. But that’s where we are and the social justice lawyers at the ACLU are ready to label anyone who says otherwise a bigot.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.