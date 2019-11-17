Adam Schiff proves the impeachment inquiry is 100% political

Is Congress doing its job of oversight and holding the executive branch accountable by putting America through the impeachment debacle? No. They’re simply trying to score political points ahead of an election year in which their prospects are horrible. Not only can the not put forth a strong candidate for president, but they also cannot list a single accomplishment they’ve had since they retook control of the House of Representatives following the midterm elections.

This is why impeachment is here, but it’s not what initially prompted it. Impeachment is a means to an end that didn’t begin with a whistleblower or a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky. It started the moment President Trump won the 2016 election and has been an incessant drumbeat ever since. What we’re seeing with impeachment today is simply the manifestation of what Democrats have been promising for three years, a promise that was initially contingent on their belief they would find something the President did wrong.

When they (and Robert Mueller) couldn’t find anything, they moved onto plan B: Manufacturing an incident they can claim as their basis for impeachment. That’s how the whistleblower saga was born and it’s why we’re experiencing this national debacle today.

If you don’t believe me, you don’t have to take my word for it. Just listen to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff himself acknowledge it.

Pelosi said the Dems are pursuing their impeachment inquiry with a "heavy heart." The man in charge of the inquiry sure doesn't sound that way. Sounds like it's just about politics. Adam Schiff: “We will send that charlatan in the WH back to the golden throne he came from" pic.twitter.com/aemd21dWYG — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) November 16, 2019

At the California Democratic Party State Convention in Long Beach, Schiff said, “Two years ago, I stood before and I urged you to resist and you did, but we are more than a resistance now. We are a majority. We are a majority in one house and we will become a majority in the other.”

Schiff, who is leading the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, acknowledged that the “resistance” was alive and well throughout the two-year investigation into Russia collusion that yielded exactly nothing against President Trump. But that fact didn’t seem to register with the California progressive. Nevertheless, he’s correct that the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm election. What has that gotten us? More idiocy about removing the President as Trump Derangement Syndrome continues to plague the left.

When he continued following applause from his fellow leftists, he turned crude as he is wont to do. “And we will send… we will send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from.”

As it was eloquently noted by my colleague, the “Schiff show” is clearly a political play once we take away the noise.

As we persevere through the debacle of Adam Schiff’s impeachment sham and battle progressive mainstream media’s shenanigans, it’s time to prepare for the bigger battle. The 2020 election cycle is here. It’s time for conservatives to get busy.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.