Attorney General William Barr demonstrates why he’s the best AG in decades

When the dust settles on the various investigations surrounding the 2016 election, the “Deep State’s” attacks on the presidency, and the corruption that prompted the intelligence community and the Democrats to form a “resistance” against President Trump, it’s very likely we’ll see just how ugly the swamp really is. Attorney General William Barr is at the center of these investigations, prompting all of the “investigations of the investigators” and forcing the swamp to brace for impact.

While we wait for the swamp to hit the fan, it’s interesting to hear Barr speak, as he did at the Federalist Society’s recent convention. This many knows his stuff and recognizes corruption from a mile away. He may have been reluctant to reenter the fray and become the President’s Attorney General, but that reluctance didn’t stop him from doing so much more in a year than most AGs do in their entire tenure.

Attorney General Barr Rails Against ‘The Resistance,’ Senate Democrats and Activist Judges “Immediately after President Trump won election,” Barr recalled, “opponents inaugurated what they called ‘the Resistance,’ and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver to sabotage the functioning of the executive branch and his administration.” “Now resistance is the language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power,” Barr noted. “It obviously connotes that the government is not legitimate. This is a very dangerous and indeed incendiary notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic.” Instead of seeing themselves as the loyal opposition, a tradition observed in this country for over 200 years, Barr said the “[Resistance] essentially see themselves as engaged in a war to cripple by any means necessary a duly elected government.”

The entire video is worth watching just as the various commentaries about his speech are worth reading. He’s a man with a firm grasp of the Constitution and an uncanny recognition of the nefarious forces lined up against the President, his administration, and the American people. It’s telling that he’s the top story on several sites this weekend despite the impeachment debacle going on and Roger Stone’s conviction raising questions.

As Ryan Saavedra at The Daily Wire noted, much of Barr’s speech was about the disadvantages conservatives have when going against progressives. Conservatives are more scrupulous in maintaining our values even when combating our enemies. Progressives are driven by a mantra that the ends justifies the means.

AG Barr Explains Why Conservatives Are At A Fundamental Disadvantage To Leftists “This highlights a basic disadvantage that conservatives have always had in contesting the political issues of the day. It was adverted to by the old, curmudgeonly Federalist, Fisher Ames, in an essay during the early years of the Republic,” Barr said. “In any age, the so-called progressives treat politics as their religion. Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the State to remake man and society in their own image, according to an abstract ideal of perfection. Whatever means they use are therefore justified because, by definition, they are a virtuous people pursing a deific end. They are willing to use any means necessary to gain momentary advantage in achieving their end, regardless of collateral consequences and the systemic implications. They never ask whether the actions they take could be justified as a general rule of conduct, equally applicable to all sides.” In a section of his prepared remarks, which he skipped over, Barr added, “For these reasons, conservatives tend to have more scruple over their political tactics and rarely feel that the ends justify the means. And this is as it should be, but there is no getting around the fact that this puts conservatives at a disadvantage when facing progressive holy far, especially when doing so under the weight of a hyper-partisan media.”

William Barr isn’t afraid of a fair fight. But it’s noteworthy that he doesn’t shy away from an unfair fight, either. Even when the odds are stacked against him, he’s willing to fight the good fight. That’s the stuff the built American in the first place.

