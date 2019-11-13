Conspiracy Theory
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Oh, how Big Tech has become such a parody of itself. Social media sites like Facebook and YouTube were built to be places for people to freely express themselves, but those freedoms have been systematically removed and replaced by speech regulated by progressive sensibilities. Take, for example, the video above by LaCorte News. He experienced a stage just beyond what we experienced when Facebook took down eight of our posts and threatened to unpublish our page.
The DID unpublish LaCorte News’ various pages that combined had 3.4 million likes.
If Facebook and YouTube (and now Twitter) so concerned about the whistleblower’s name being revealed (though it already has been revealed millions of times and even at least once by Adam Schiff) to the point that even saying Eric Ciaramella’s name will get you banned, then there’s a major disconnect. They’ve allowed actual violence to be on their platforms for extended periods of time. They often do nothing when actual threats are named. They even act as platforms for hate groups and terrorist organizations to engage and recruit. What makes Ciaramella so special?
The answer is worse than just being obtuse. They know two things:
- Any pages or channels who mention Eric Ciaramella by name will invariably be right-leaning, conspiratorial, or both
- Banning people or pages over Eric Ciaramella will not draw backlash from anyone in mainstream media
This is a perfect cocktail for Facebook and YouTube to get rid of some “deplorables” with loose justification and no chance for blowback. This isn’t about protecting a whistleblower. It’s about using him as an excuse for a purge.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Jack Ryan season 2 is like taking injections of patriotism
NY Post delivers the perfect encapsulation of the impeachment inquiry
Pope Francis doesn’t deny accusations of adoptionism, docetism
Republicans should prepare for a Pete Buttigieg nomination
Brainwashing kids about gender is the most infuriating video of the day
ICIG complaint alleges Trump-Ukraine whistleblower may be soliciting illicit donations
Andy Biggs: The whole world will now see how Schiff is controlling everything
Ben Shapiro reveals the idiocy of journalists defending Elizabeth Warren from billionaires
October job report shows record low unemployment for black Americans
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Tillerson, Kelly are only the tip of the cabal as Nikki Haley reveals nefarious plans
-
Democrats3 days ago
Support for impeachment is already falling: Poll
-
Democrats3 days ago
The real sham: Adam Schiff won’t allow three most important witnesses, including himself
-
Democrats2 days ago
Why Bernie Sanders is better positioned to win the nomination than Elizabeth Warren
-
Guns and Crime1 day ago
Illegal aliens allegedly sexually assaulted 77 children in NC in October… and it’s only the fourth highest month this year
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Identity politics: Coming to a church near you
-
Conservatism2 days ago
Hong Kong in 2019 is the United States in 2021 if we do not stop the Marxists
-
Democrats1 day ago
When Eric met Adam: How Adam Schiff played Eric Ciaramella to appease his ego