Entertainment and Sports
Jack Ryan season 2 is like taking injections of patriotism
When our EIC reviewed Jack Ryan, the Amazon Prime series staring John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst-slash-badass, I went ahead and watched it even though it wasn’t really on my radar of interesting shows. I’ve never been a fan of the various movies with Tom Clancy’s leading man and I hadn’t read any of the books, but this one sounded good. It helped that Krasinski took the lead role as I’ve been a fan since 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
By the end of the first episode of the first season, I was hooked. It took a bit to get there watching that episode, but it turned before the end and never looked back. That’s why it was the most exciting release for me on Amazon this fall, and as I finally (belatedly) finished the second season in a two-night binge, I am happy to report the second season is even better than the first.
As usual, no spoilers ahead. The show picks up somewhat where it left off with an undisclosed period of time having passed. It feels like a year, which would align with the show release timeline. The only notable exception is the lack of Ryan’s love interest from the first season. Abbie Cornish’s Cathy Mueller is not even mentioned in absentia.
It’s okay, though, because it enables Jack to go to Caracas, Venezuela, unattached. It’s in Venezuela that we meet the bad guys right off the bat, making it a very different experience from the first season which was a cat-and-mouse throughout. This time, there’s no need to locate the bad guy as he happens to be the President of the South American nation.
The action is more militaristic in season two. They’re no longer chasing terrorists through the desert. They’re taking on militias in the jungle. There’s also no illusion that Ryan is just another CIA analyst who happens to know how to turn off the safety on pistol. His military training comes out and is put to full use.
But enough about the story, Let’s talk about the meaning behind it all. As Hollywood increasingly pushes its leftist agenda onto Americans, it’s important for those of us who love entertainment but hate their messaging to support shows like Jack Ryan. There’s no political agenda in play, at least not a partisan one. In fact, we aren’t even made aware of which parties the American politicians embrace. And it doesn’t matter. We don’t need to know. We just have to follow the narrative that Americans are the good guys, some foreign nationals are also good guys, and some foreign nationals are bad guys. How they all fit together is nicely done, but the important part is this isn’t more anti-American political garbage.
It’s still realistic, though. Problems with bureaucracy, chain of command, and problems with the Deep State are part of the plot. It doesn’t paint American government as perfect, just generally on the side of right with a few bad apples to make things complicated.
America needs more patriotic shows like Jack Ryan. We have plenty of anti-American progressive garbage filling the big and small screens as Hollywood promotes their agenda. This show takes a different approach and it’s refreshing.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Jack Ryan season 2 is like taking injections of patriotism
NY Post delivers the perfect encapsulation of the impeachment inquiry
Pope Francis doesn’t deny accusations of adoptionism, docetism
Republicans should prepare for a Pete Buttigieg nomination
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. understood the spirit of aloha but David Duke does not!
Brainwashing kids about gender is the most infuriating video of the day
ICIG complaint alleges Trump-Ukraine whistleblower may be soliciting illicit donations
Andy Biggs: The whole world will now see how Schiff is controlling everything
Ben Shapiro reveals the idiocy of journalists defending Elizabeth Warren from billionaires
October job report shows record low unemployment for black Americans
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
Tillerson, Kelly are only the tip of the cabal as Nikki Haley reveals nefarious plans
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Archaeological discovery in Shiloh matches perfectly with the Bible
-
Democrats3 days ago
Support for impeachment is already falling: Poll
-
Democrats2 days ago
The real sham: Adam Schiff won’t allow three most important witnesses, including himself
-
Democrats1 day ago
Why Bernie Sanders is better positioned to win the nomination than Elizabeth Warren
-
Guns and Crime20 hours ago
Illegal aliens allegedly sexually assaulted 77 children in NC in October… and it’s only the fourth highest month this year
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Identity politics: Coming to a church near you
-
Conservatism1 day ago
Hong Kong in 2019 is the United States in 2021 if we do not stop the Marxists