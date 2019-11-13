Jack Ryan season 2 is like taking injections of patriotism

When our EIC reviewed Jack Ryan, the Amazon Prime series staring John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst-slash-badass, I went ahead and watched it even though it wasn’t really on my radar of interesting shows. I’ve never been a fan of the various movies with Tom Clancy’s leading man and I hadn’t read any of the books, but this one sounded good. It helped that Krasinski took the lead role as I’ve been a fan since 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

By the end of the first episode of the first season, I was hooked. It took a bit to get there watching that episode, but it turned before the end and never looked back. That’s why it was the most exciting release for me on Amazon this fall, and as I finally (belatedly) finished the second season in a two-night binge, I am happy to report the second season is even better than the first.

As usual, no spoilers ahead. The show picks up somewhat where it left off with an undisclosed period of time having passed. It feels like a year, which would align with the show release timeline. The only notable exception is the lack of Ryan’s love interest from the first season. Abbie Cornish’s Cathy Mueller is not even mentioned in absentia.

It’s okay, though, because it enables Jack to go to Caracas, Venezuela, unattached. It’s in Venezuela that we meet the bad guys right off the bat, making it a very different experience from the first season which was a cat-and-mouse throughout. This time, there’s no need to locate the bad guy as he happens to be the President of the South American nation.

The action is more militaristic in season two. They’re no longer chasing terrorists through the desert. They’re taking on militias in the jungle. There’s also no illusion that Ryan is just another CIA analyst who happens to know how to turn off the safety on pistol. His military training comes out and is put to full use.

But enough about the story, Let’s talk about the meaning behind it all. As Hollywood increasingly pushes its leftist agenda onto Americans, it’s important for those of us who love entertainment but hate their messaging to support shows like Jack Ryan. There’s no political agenda in play, at least not a partisan one. In fact, we aren’t even made aware of which parties the American politicians embrace. And it doesn’t matter. We don’t need to know. We just have to follow the narrative that Americans are the good guys, some foreign nationals are also good guys, and some foreign nationals are bad guys. How they all fit together is nicely done, but the important part is this isn’t more anti-American political garbage.

It’s still realistic, though. Problems with bureaucracy, chain of command, and problems with the Deep State are part of the plot. It doesn’t paint American government as perfect, just generally on the side of right with a few bad apples to make things complicated.

America needs more patriotic shows like Jack Ryan. We have plenty of anti-American progressive garbage filling the big and small screens as Hollywood promotes their agenda. This show takes a different approach and it’s refreshing.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.