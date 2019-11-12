‘Many, many, many’ want Hillary to run. We certainly do.

Yes, please!

Hillary Clinton says ‘many, many, many people’ want her to join 2020 Democratic primary Hillary Clinton continued to stir speculation on Tuesday that she could make a late entry into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, saying “many, many, many people” are pressuring her to consider a third run for the White House. The former secretary of state said during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live that she hasn’t ruled out joining the already-crowded Democratic fray looking to be the nominee to challenge President Trump in next year’s general election. “I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” Clinton said. “I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

Would Clinton be a strong candidate to run against President Trump? The natural answer would be a resounding, “no,” since she failed so badly before the President was able to demonstrate how successful his first term would be. With a term of unprecedented economic growth and defense of Americans’ freedoms, it would seem like an idiotic move for Democrats to embrace Clinton. But nobody has emerged as a viable candidate yet, so what harm would a Clinton run bring?

It’s the opposite of where Republicans were at in November, 2015, when arguments could be made for five strong candidates who would defeat the Democrats; President Trump, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, and Rand Paul all had the chops to beat Clinton easily if they had been nominated. But the four frontrunners for the Democrats all have critical flaws attached to them.

Disrupting the current situation in the Democratic nomination race isn’t the reason we would welcome another Clinton run, nor is it the journalistic fodder that would come with it. The real reason we would want Clinton to run and win the nomination is because it would splinter the Democratic Party irreparably. This was supposed to be the payback election for the radical progressive wing of the party after they felt they were robbed in 2016. They still believe Bernie Sanders should have been the nominee and would have beaten candidate Trump if the Democratic Establishment hadn’t stolen the nomination for Clinton. Her nomination this time would be greeted with even more anger.

The Justice Democrats, many of whom were part of Sanders’s 2016 campaign, have been pushing for a Warren-Sanders ticket to go along with the radicals they’re promoting for Capitol Hill. Their darling, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has backed Sanders while one of their other pawns, Ayanna Pressley, has backed Elizabeth Warren. This is by design. They don’t just want a radical at the top of the ticket. They want one as the sidekick as well. The only person they despise more than Joe Biden is Hillary Clinton. If they don’t get their way, it will be all-out civil war in the Democratic Party for the foreseeable future. In fact, they will attack Clinton just as hard if not harder than they attack President Trump during the general election.

From their perspective, a Republican they can unite against is better than a Democrat who splits them apart.

In a vacuum, a third Clinton run seems like a silly move by Democrats. But when graded on a curve (just look at the current candidates) she may have as good of a chance as anyone else running, which is to say nearly zero.

