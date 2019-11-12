ICIG complaint alleges Trump-Ukraine whistleblower may be soliciting illicit donations

Fox news is reporting that there is a newly filed complaint to the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) that alleges that the whistleblower that touched off the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry may have violated federal law by indirectly soliciting more than a quarter-million dollars from mostly anonymous sources via a GoFundMe page.

Quite often, It’s important to maintain some perspective on the situation, listening to different sides. In this case from someone who considers themselves to be a moderate. He outlines the facts involved with the new complaint as well as the larger issues of the case.

This calls into question the motives of those seeking to undermine or call out Trump. If this person is currently employed why would they need to raise money through a public fundraiser? This comes at a time that Nikki Haley says Trump top staff tried to recruit her to “resist” the president. We can now see that many people do not respect the results of the 2016 election. Even if Trump is the worst president, we ever have he was elected and can choose how to run his branch of government. The alternative is worse, unelected officials subverting the will of the people and based on their personal opinions seeking to contravene Trump’s foreign policy. In the instance of the new ICIG complaint it could be worse. People seek to profit off the political anger with public fundraisers. Right now the president of the US is facing impeachment over this whistleblower’s complaint. It is more important than ever to know who he is, his relationship with Democrats, and why he is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars off his complaint.

Editor’s Note: We respect Tim Pool’s need to not say the name of the alleged whistleblower. He has a lot riding on his ability to make a living. But for the record, the whistleblower is almost certainly CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella.

