With 96% negative network coverage of President Trump, America needs better media sources

Patriotic Americans have been inundated with calls against “Fake News” ever since President Trump won the GOP nomination for president in 2016. Those of us who are paying attention hear about it every day. But our immersion into the fake-news-mantra is nothing compared to the actual fake news itself being propagated by mainstream media. It has gotten to the point that hearing anything positive about the administration is more rare than finding a pearl in your oyster appetizer.

But the anti-Trump narrative seems to fly in the face of actual results. The economy continues to boom despite failed attempts by the media to scare people into crashing the economy in a self-fulfilling prophecy. We’ve seen much less news about the economy lately after a burst of reports warning of a downturn that started in August. It’s conspicuous that the “warnings” about the economy sprung up almost immediately following Robert Mueller’s embarrassing testimony before Congress. Their plan didn’t work, so they’ve now backed off.

They have a new narrative to push, one handed down to them directly by the Democratic Party. Impeachment is all the rage for progressive mainstream media and they’re willing to disregard any truth or amplify any lie that helps Democrats make their public case for removing President Trump.

As Newsbusters discovered in their in-depth analysis:

Impeachment Frenzy: TV Networks Blast Trump With 96% Negative News Overwhelmingly Negative: MRC analysts have reviewed all coverage of President Trump and his administration on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts since 2017. Following the beginning of the impeachment inquiry on September 24, this coverage has been even more hostile than normal: Out of 684 evaluative comments included in these broadcasts, a whopping 96 percent have been negative, vs. a meager four percent that have been positive. All About Impeachment: TV’s fascination with Democrats’ impeachment push has crowded out nearly all other news about the administration. During the six weeks since Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the start of the inquiry (September 24 through November 5), the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts churned out 398 minutes of coverage to the Ukraine scandal, or more than three-fifths of all administration news during this period (645 minutes). This nearly matches the 438 minutes of airtime these newscasts produced during the most hyper-intensive six weeks of the Russia “collusion” scandal, starting when the President fired James Comey as FBI Director on May 9, 2017 (and media talking heads began railing about Trump’s “Watergate”) through June 20 of that year — weeks that also included the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel on May 17 and Comey’s much-ballyhooed congressional testimony on June 8.

The networks even went so far as to turn the glorious attack on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a bad thing, giving it very little coverage and painting it as negative two-thirds of the time. Compare that to weeks of unabashedly chipper coverage of President Obama’s order to take down Osama bin Laden and the bias becomes crystal clear. And ugly. Very ugly.

We often get accused of being a “pro-Trump” news outlet, but that’s not actually the case. We’re a pro-truth news outlet, and just because the truth about America’s progress during President Trump’s first term is usually positive, that doesn’t mean we’re spinning it without cause. It’s true that our commentaries are geared towards highlighting the successes and positive policy proposals being issued by the White House, but this is only because the big boys in mainstream media take the opposite approach. America desperately needs more truthful, independent news outlets to rise. This is our most important pitch for soliciting donations from our readers. We need your help because America needs the truth.

Imagine what the President’s approval rating would be if mainstream media reported honestly. Since they never will, the only other option is to promote truthful news sources that don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

