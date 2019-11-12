Foreign Affairs
Israel’s assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was justified
Much of the international community condemned Israel today for a strike against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata that killed him and his wife. But their condemnations are irrelevant in light of their ongoing support for terrorist groups in the region, including PIJ and Hamas. Hypocrisy rules the international community and the United Nations when it comes to Israel’s conflicts with its many enemies. It’s a sign of the rise of Islam’s dominance on the world stage as well as Biblical end times prophesy potentially playing out before our eyes.
Nobody should have to live like this…. https://t.co/90caGYqNgU
— ☆ Hawaii ~ America's Pacific Gateway ☆ (@RealHawaiiAloha) November 12, 2019
According to the IDF, the PIJ has been planning attacks against Israel as an escalation of their ongoing war with the Jewish state. The attacks had specific intent, lending to the credibility of the report and justification for the attack. Those intents included sniper attacks, kidnappings, and further rocket attacks against random Israelis. These attacks, which have been up and down at times coming from the Gaza Strip, are effective at terrorizing the Israeli people. It was incumbent on Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act before the carnage became untenable.
Meanwhile, Hamas and PIJ rhetoric continues. Even as rockets are already being fired into Israel, the two terrorist organizations are promising to escalate it all the way to war.
Rockets fired after Islamic Jihad leader Abu al-Ata assassinated in Gaza
Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad al Nakhaleh, based in Lebanon, said in response to the assassination that Netanyahu has “crossed all red lines.”
“We are going to war,” Nakhalaeh said.
The PIJ’s Al-Quds Brigade declared that the terrorist group was on the highest level of alert after the assassination.
The Hamas terrorist movement warned as well that the assassination “will not go unpunished.”
Israeli President Rivlin warned political leaders not to paint this move in a political light. As Israel struggles to form a cohesive government with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attempting to form a unity government, some have already accused Netanyahu of using the attack as a political ploy. But Rivlin and spokespersons for the IDF confirmed the attacks have been planned for a long time and that the urgency to attack now was based on confirmed intelligence, including the verifiable isolated location of Abu al-Ata at the time of the attack. Though he was in a large building, the attack was perfectly isolated to only kill him and his wife.
But it doesn’t matter what precautions Israel takes or how haphazard their enemies attack them. This strike is still being condemned just as any action Israel takes to defend itself and its people will be condemned. That’s the nature of geopolitics today. Israel is the bad guy when they carry out very careful attacks to minimize collateral damage, but Hamas and the PIJ are good guys when they lob rockets randomly in the direction of anyone on the other side of the border.
Israel has an unambiguous right to defend itself. If that means stopping a terrorist group from enacting plans to attack the Israeli people through multiple imminent means, then that’s exactly what must be done.
