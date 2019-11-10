Democrats
Pete Buttigieg eating a cinnamon roll like a chicken wing is the image you wish you never saw
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has many obstacles to overcome if he’s going to be the Democratic nominee for President. He’s currently second in the “moderate lane” (though he’s not really a moderate) behind former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s less than half the age of Biden or Senator Bernie Sanders, just two years beyond the constitutional requirement to be president. His city isn’t doing so well, and as chief executive there, it’s hard to argue he’ll be able to do better on an exponentially larger stage.
But it’s the way he eats a cinnamon roll that’s making its rounds on social media. This may seem like an insignificant thing, but how can we trust a Commander-in-Chief who so clearly butchers the cinnamon roll eating norms?
i don't care what your politics are, it is illegal to cut a cinnamon roll into pieces with a knife and then eat it like a chicken wing pic.twitter.com/x1GFl1HNz1
— Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) November 7, 2019
Some voters look at individual issues when making their decision. Eating habits may not be at the top of the list, but after seeing this image, it’s hard to imagine a world where this guy becomes the most powerful person in the world.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Pete Buttigieg eating a cinnamon roll like a chicken wing is the image you wish you never saw
The real sham: Adam Schiff won’t allow three most important witnesses, including himself
Identity politics: Coming to a church near you
Support for impeachment is already falling: Poll
Tactical Ops Brewing makes great beer and Epstein didn’t kill himself
Liz Wheeler and Josh Hammer on the Hunter Biden FOIA bombshell
Save Tinslee Lewis: 9-month old to be pulled off life support TODAY at Cook Children’s Fort Worth
Nothing says ‘cult’ quite like a 10-story mural of Greta Thunberg in San Francisco
Ukraine: Democrats, Chuck Schumer admit NO quid pro quo with Trump (though yes for Joe Biden!)
Must watch: ‘I carry a gun’
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Facebook is wiping all posts that mention Eric Ciaramella and threatening to unpublish our page
-
Media2 days ago
Drudge Report highlights ten anti-Trump, zero pro-Trump articles
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
If Marie Yovanovitch lied under oath, what other stories are Democrats fabricating?
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Nothing says ‘cult’ quite like a 10-story mural of Greta Thunberg in San Francisco
-
Democrats3 days ago
Michael Bloomberg is Beto O’Rourke, only smart and rich
-
Education20 hours ago
Trigger Warning: ‘No Safe Spaces’ by Dennis Prager and Adam Carolla tells the truth about campus ‘free’ speech
-
Democrats2 days ago
Gun owners in Virginia are in the Democrats’ crosshairs as Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam promises action
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Must watch: ‘I carry a gun’