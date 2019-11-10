Pete Buttigieg eating a cinnamon roll like a chicken wing is the image you wish you never saw

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has many obstacles to overcome if he’s going to be the Democratic nominee for President. He’s currently second in the “moderate lane” (though he’s not really a moderate) behind former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s less than half the age of Biden or Senator Bernie Sanders, just two years beyond the constitutional requirement to be president. His city isn’t doing so well, and as chief executive there, it’s hard to argue he’ll be able to do better on an exponentially larger stage.

But it’s the way he eats a cinnamon roll that’s making its rounds on social media. This may seem like an insignificant thing, but how can we trust a Commander-in-Chief who so clearly butchers the cinnamon roll eating norms?

i don't care what your politics are, it is illegal to cut a cinnamon roll into pieces with a knife and then eat it like a chicken wing pic.twitter.com/x1GFl1HNz1 — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) November 7, 2019

Some voters look at individual issues when making their decision. Eating habits may not be at the top of the list, but after seeing this image, it’s hard to imagine a world where this guy becomes the most powerful person in the world.

