The real sham: Adam Schiff won’t allow three most important witnesses, including himself

The deeper we get into the impeachment inquiry, the more of a dumpster fire it appears to be. Americans are starting to notice as support faded below the majority mark in less than a month. At the heart of it all is House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, a man so deeply invested into his own lies that he has trouble keeping up with them all. He also happens to be the person solely in charge of blocking Republican witnesses in the impeachment inquiry and he’s already indicating he’ll do so.

The irony in it all is that he’s justifying it by claiming he doesn’t want the inquiry to be turned into a “sham.” But the people he intends to block from testifying are the people most directly involved with the process from the start. There’s Hunter Biden, the former Vice President’s son, whose name was invoked by corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma as they lobbied (successfully) to have the United States engage in quid pro quo to stop an investigation into them. If he’s not relevant to the impeachment inquiry, then nobody is.

Of course, the catalyst for all this was alleged Ukrainian whistleblower Eric Ciaramella, the guy who is so protected by the powers that be that Facebook (shocker!) has turned to Draconian information suppression techniques to keep his name off of people’s lips. The chances of him testifying in any capacity are close to zero even though Senator Lindsey Graham has said impeachment is “dead on arrival” in the Senate without it.

Lindsey Graham: Impeachment ‘dead on arrival’ in Senate if House bars ‘whistleblower’ testimony Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Sunday that if House Democrats refuse to bring in the “whistleblower” during their impeachment hearings, “this thing is dead on arrival in the Senate.” “It’s impossible to bring this case forward in my view fairly without us knowing who the whistleblower is and having a chance to cross-examine them,” said Mr. Graham on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “If they don’t call the whistleblower in the House, this thing is dead on arrival in the Senate.” House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff rejected Saturday two names on the GOP’s list of eight requested witnesses — the “whistleblower” and Hunter Biden — saying he refused to turn the panel’s hearings this week into a “sham investigations into the Bidens.”

But at the true bottom of the barrel is Schiff himself, who seems to have had more information about the whistleblower’s complaint than the whistleblower had. Could it be that he lied about even knowing the whistleblower when in reality he’s been orchestrating the events that have transpired for several months? Nah. We can’t say that, as doing so would be accusing a sitting United States Congressman of corruption, collusion, and making false accusations. Unfortunately, those charges would be challenging to prove despite the growing amount of evidence. There is ONE charge that would be easier to prove: Perjury. If he were to lie under oath in private testimony about his involvement in seeding the whistleblower complaint and the subsequent events that led to the impeachment inquiry, he could easily be charged and even convicted.

To avoid this, he has two options. He could tell the truth, but that would likely derail the entire impeachment inquiry and send the Democrats’ 2020 hopes down the toilet with it. Or, he could block himself form testifying under oath. Guess which choice he’s most likely to make.

It’s incumbent on the American people regardless of political affiliation to demand Schiff testify. If impeachment is legitimate, he should want to help it along. If it’s fraudulent, he’ll block his own testimony. Watch closely, folks.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.