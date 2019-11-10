Tillerson, Kelly are only the tip of the cabal as Nikki Haley reveals nefarious plans

Today and possibly tomorrow, the news cycle will be dominated by a revelation made by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to recruit her to join an internal resistance against the President. But mainstream media will miss the bigger picture here, one that should concern every American regardless of their perspectives on the President.

The biggest problem with unelected bureaucrats and the so-called “Deep State” is they believe their sensibilities are superior to anyone, even the President and especially even the voters. They pretend to be acting on their conscience, but Haley made an important point when interviewed by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell.

“It should’ve been, ‘Go tell the president what your differences are, and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing,’” Haley told O’Donnell. “But to undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive.”

She is 100% correct. In fact, it’s very possible she acted on her own advice; Haley resigned from her post last year, and while she has never been openly opposed to the President’s plans, she has reportedly pushed back against him at times. Yet she left in good standing and with the President’s blessings. More importantly, she left with her credibility intact, something that cannot be said about Kelly or Tillerson.

Nikki Haley Says Former White House Officials Tried Enlisting Her Help to ‘Save the Country’ Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, says two of President Trump’s former cabinet officials attempted to enlist her help in order to undermine the president and “save the country,” according to a report in The Washington Post. Haley said former White House Chief of Staff John Kelley and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had both approached her about undermining the president, The Post reported. Haley writes in a new book, “Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country.”

If two of the most powerful members of the Cabinet were working against the President, who else was? Who else is? Keep in mind, I’m not a sycophant or a “fanboy” who worships President Trump and approves of everything he says and does unquestionably. When he does well, I praise him and I disagree, I criticize. But as our EIC has pointed out multiple times, there’s a distinct difference between criticism and opposition. Tillerson, Kelly, and the rest of the cabal are opposing the President. This is unconstitutional, potentially vriminal, and definitely dangerous.

It’s also quite egotistical. They didn’t get elected. President Trump did. He is in charge and the decisions he makes are clearly having a positive impact on the United States and the world. For these bureaucrats to attempt to force their personal agendas onto the country is disgraceful. Both of them and the rest of their cabal should be ashamed of themselves, but they won’t be. In their minds, their potentially treasonous actions are justifiable.

And yet, here we are with a strong economy, a rebuilding military, a firm grasp over foreign affairs, and our freedoms still in place. One does not need to be a conspiracy theorist to realize this must go much further and deeper than any of us can imagine. We’re not talking about White House interns or vice-secretaries of tiny agencies. These are arguably the two most powerful positions in the White House just below the Vice President (and in some cases, above the Vice President). They approached Haley because they had the clout to convince her, or so they thought. But they were not the only ones. In fact, it’s very possible they were not the leaders of the group.

With the upcoming book by an anonymous White House bureaucrat due out soon, speculation will turn to Tillerson and Kelly as possible authors. But as we’re learning, the cabal’s credibility is diminishing and their resistance is fading. That doesn’t mean they’re not still dangerous. The President must be very cautious about the people he allows into his orbit.

Tillerson and Kelly must be scratching their heads as to why the nation is heading in the right direction even without their resistance. But they were just bad actors in a much bigger conspiracy, one that is ongoing today. Watch your six, Mr. President.

