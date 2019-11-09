Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff has indicated he will not allow Republicans to call witnesses that will turn the impeachment inquiry into a “sham.” But as Representative Mark Meadows noted, he’s too late. The entire impeachment inquiry has already been turned into a sham without a single Republican witness being called.

If Chairman Adam Schiff and Democrats are denying GOP impeachment witnesses to prevent a “sham process,” they’re certainly too late—because that’s exactly what these last 6 weeks of House Democrat’s attempted impeachment have been. A sham. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 10, 2019

Schiff and the House Democrats have been spinning the news cycle every way they can throughout the process, holding secret hearings in the basement of Capitol Hill, then leaking information they believe helps them make their case in the court of public opinion. But here’s the thing: Impeachment isn’t a matter in which public opinion should make a difference. This is between the House and the White House, then the Senate and the White House. Voters don’t have input, which is why the way Democrats are handling the whole thing has very suspect.

It’s as if they’re trying to turn public sentiment against the President regardless of whether there were “high crimes or misdemeanors” at play. If they really thought they had something on the President, the whole thing would have been out in the public eye the whole time instead of Schiff cherry-picking the bits and pieces he wanted the public to know. But his latest threats are designed to soften the backlash that will be directed towards him by conservatives when he denies Republicans the ability to call important witnesses or ask pertinent questions.

Schiff warns GOP: Impeachment probe won’t undertake ‘sham’ investigations into Bidens “This inquiry is not, and will not serve … as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit, or to facilitate the President’s effort to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm,” Schiff said in a statement. The remarks came after House Republicans unveiled a list of witnesses they plan to call before the Intelligence Committee for the impeachment probe. Included in the list are Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son; the anonymous whistleblower who first raised concerns about President Trump dealings with Ukraine; and Nellie Ohr, a former Fusion GPS employee who is a top Republican target over their claims she helped produce the Steele dossier.

Meadows is simply pointing out the unambiguous truth: The only sham being conducted here is coming from the Democrats. The entire impeachment inquiry has been a debacle. Republicans just want to bring common sense into the picture.

