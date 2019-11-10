Save Tinslee Lewis: 9-month old to be pulled off life support TODAY at Cook Children’s Fort Worth

A nine-month old toddler is scheduled to be allowed to die Sunday at Cook Children’s Fort Worth as the hospital plans to remove the ventilator that is currently keeping her alive. This is being done against the mother’s will.

Tinslee Lewis has congenital heart disease. The prognosis is poor, prompting the hospital’s ethics committee to invoke the “Texas Advance Directives Act,” also known as the “Texas Futile Care Law” or “Ten-Day Rule.” Hospitals that determine there is no path to recovery can give the families of patients a 10-day warning that they will stop giving care, allowing the family that time to either find a new healthcare provider willing to accept the patient or to seek an injunction from the court. Today is the deadline for either.

Texas Right to Life is pursuing legal means to stop Baby Tinslee’s death, but time is short. They are urging people to contact hospital administrator Stan Davis by phone – (682) 885-4000 – and email = stan.davis@cookchildrens.org – in an effort to persuade the hospital to not pull the plug.

URGENT: Cook Children’s to pull plug on 9-month baby Baby Tinslee is a 9-month-old girl with congenital heart disease and is breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. She is sedated but conscious. Cook Children’s Fort Worth Hospital informed Tinslee’s mother, Trinity, on October 31 that they would pull the plug on her daughter against her directive in 10 days, scheduling her to die tomorrow, November 10, under the Texas 10-Day Rule. The hospital committee cited no physical health reason for their decision to seize Tinslee’s ventilator against her mother’s will but instead cited their own “quality of life” judgments. Now, Baby Tinslee’s mother is in a race against the clock to save her daughter. Texas Right to Life provided a lawyer to defend the patient after the family contacted us for help, but the Texas 10-Day Rule legally allows this form of euthanasia. The hospital needs to hear from you!

It’s important to note there are no mandates to carry out the death sentence. Hospital administrators can choose to delay the removal of life-prolonging treatments. We’ve reached out to the hospital administrators about their intentions but have not received a reply yet.

We need as many people as possible to contact the hospital and tell them how you feel about Tinslee Lewis’s life. She is alert and her mother wants to keep fighting for her life. She should be allowed more than 10-days to find a solution.

