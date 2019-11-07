Guns and Crime
Why the whistleblower shouldn’t remain anonymous
Christopher Steele. This one man, who was responsible for putting together the infamous Steele Dossier that was used to justify FISA warrants against 2016 Trump campaign members, is the reason nearly two years and millions of dollars were spent on an investigation into Russian collusion. As we now know, the investigation yielded no fruit. We could have easily predicted this upfront had the FISA applications and those submitting them been honest about their sources and the lack of credibility within the dossier itself.
This is the sordid precedent that The Epoch Times uses to set up their reasoning for wanting the current Ukraine whistleblower to be named and cross-examined by Republicans and possibly President Trump’s own lawyers. But the Steele ordeal isn’t just a lesson learned about the “Deep State” and the abuses of power that are coming to light regarding President Obama’s Justice Department. It represents history repeating itself right before our eyes as another source with credibility issues was the fuel that launched the impeachment inquiry.
Democrats and the “Deep State” have already wasted enough of our time. Now that Adam Schiff and NBC News seem to have leaked the whistleblower’s identity, there seems to be no reason to not put him up for questioning. He’s laying out incredible allegations against the President. At this point, the 6th Amendment should kick in.
In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.
President Trump is accused of a crime and has the right to confront the witnesses against him. That includes the anonymous whistleblower as well as anyone who testifies against him.
Whistleblower laws are not intended to indefinitely secure the identity of the person blowing the whistle. They’re protections against punishments issued by those who are having the whistle blown against them.
There should be no retribution committed against the whistleblower, but that doesn’t mean the whistleblower must remain anonymous or avoid scrutiny. After the Steele Dossier launched Spygate, trust in accusers is low.
