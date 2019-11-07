Democrats
Eric Ciaramella’s name appears in testimony transcript released by Adam Schiff
The transcript of Bill Taylor’s full testimony in Capitol Hill’s basement was released by House impeachment investigators on Wednesday. On page 236 of the PDF supplied to the press by the committee, the name of the man many believe to be the whistleblower was mentioned. There was no identifying context about why Eric Ciaramella‘s name was mentioned, but the document was pulled from the House website shortly after Turning Point USA’s Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson Tweeted the inclusion.
Um – why is Eric Ciaramella's name in the congressional Impeachment testimony?
Dems said they would redact the name of the "whistleblower."
2 explanations:
1. Ciaramella is not the whistleblower
2. Dems messed up BIG TIME & printed the name of the leaker in their own document pic.twitter.com/YrvUIwbt3y
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2019
The attorney for the whistleblower, Mark Zaid, has threatened to sue anyone who reveals the name of his client. If Ciaramella turns out to be that person, will Zaid be suing Adam Schiff and his staff? Or will they be suing NBC News who posted a PDF of the transcript which still includes Ciaramella’s name?
The worst kept secret in Washington DC seems to have officially, albeit unintentionally confirmed by Adam Schiff’s staff and NBC News. With all that’s been done to keep it a secret, it’s ironic that the final leaks came from left, not the right.
