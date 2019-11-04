Shocker: Former CIA spook chief is grateful for the Deep State

At a gathering hosted by George Mason university, flanked by fellow swamp dwellers Andrew McCable and John Brennan, a former longtime CIA official let it be known that when it comes to impeaching Donald Trump, he’s all in on whatever it takes to get the job done. In fact, John McLaughlin went so far as to give thanks to the Lord above for the unelected bureaucrats who have slithered out from underneath their rocks of anonymity to give testimony in Adam Schiff’s carnival sideshow. Check it out:

Mind you, this is a career intelligence officer—appointed Deputy Director of Central Intelligence by Bill Clinton and later Acting Director by George W. Bush, a bipartisan pedigree if there ever was one. And yet, when asked by a CBS reporter about whether intelligence officers testifying against the President might tend to support Trump’s assertions that he’s the target of a Deep State plot to remove him, McLaughlin responded by saying, “Well, you know, thank God for the Deep State.”

“With all of the people who knew what was going on here, it took an intelligence officer to step forward and say something about it, which was the trigger that then unleashed everything else.” He went on to praise the intelligence community. “This is the institution within the U.S. government — that with all of its flaws, and it makes mistakes — is institutionally committed to objectivity and telling the truth,” McLaughlin said. “It is one of the few institutions in Washington that is not in a chain of command that makes or implements policy. Its whole job is to speak the truth — it’s engraved in marble in the lobby,” former acting CIA Director concluded.

It’s rather ironic that McLaughlin talked about truth while seated next to John Brennan, who brazenly lied to Congress while under oath about the CIA’s surveillance of Senate staffers, and later had his security clearance revoked by the Trump administration for accusing the President of being a Russian asset. Plus it beggars belief that an old hand like McLaughlin would bring up chains of command, as fellow panelist Andrew McCabe got fired for violating that very chain when he illegally leaked information to the media and later lied to investigators when asked about it.

Beyond all that, however, is the sheer arrogance on display here—not to mention the utter contempt this man, who is probably representative of the DC ruling class, has for America’s democracy and the will of the people. By praising the Deep State, he’s in effect saying, “Never mind that business about governments deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. If we don’t happen to like the results of that consent, we’ll just toss the whole thing and make you start over.” To people like him, democracy is merely an illusion for the rubes who think they’re in charge—one that they’ll happily revoke the moment that voters fall out of line.

That’s what makes this such a dangerous moment for the nation. A man who once occupied one of the highest positions of authority in our federal government blithely endorsed the rule of unelected bureaucrats over a democratically elected President—and did so to the laughs and applause of his audience. This simply cannot be allowed to stand. If these people succeed in overturning Trump’s election with a bogus impeachment fueled by illegal leaks, surveillance and the machinations of shadowy political operators, then there won’t be much point in having elections at all.

Not when our only choices must bear the Deep State seal of approval.