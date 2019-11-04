Why ALL impeachment coverage is worthless, including this one

Determining whether or not the President should be impeached is as subjective as knowing if cilantro is delicious or nasty. It’s all a matter of taste buds and preference. The ambiguity of “high crimes and misdemeanors” is by intent. Our founding fathers have, once again, demonstrated a wisdom that is often lost on our modern sensibilities.

This is why all impeachment coverage, 100% of it, is worthless. I’m not just talking about the opinions associated with commentaries and op-eds. Even news reports are worthless because invariably they paint the picture intended by the author, editor, reporter, producer, or news outlet. We saw this last week when Tim Morrison’s testimony was heralded by both sides of the political aisle and their corresponding media pals. The left said he corroborated quid pro quo claims while the right noted he said there was nothing illegal or explicitly impeachment-worthy about the Ukrainian exchanges. Which side is right? Yes. Which side is wrong? Yes.

There is no such thing as “impeachment news.” It’s all opinions. There are opinions held by those testifying in the inquiry just as there are opinions held by those asking the questions. These opinions shine through in the answers. Then, the opinions of the people reading the statements and reporting on the findings come into play as invariably the narrative that is desired to be pushed by every journalist reporting on it comes through in their reporting. Unless someone has a verifiable recording of President Trump either telling someone in his administration to harm Ukraine until they help with his reelection or a recording of him saying this to the Ukrainian President himself, all we’re left with is our opinions.

This all comes down to one question to each individual American voter: Did the President engage in “high crimes and misdemeanors” specifically regarding the Ukraine incident that are worthy of having him removed from office? It’s not that our opinion on the matter will impact the outcome, but when all is said and done our opinion on the matter should be used as one of many criteria we apply to our voting decisions for Capitol Hill and the White House in 2020. Period.

How impeachment actually plays out in votes by the House of Representatives or the Senate is only relevant to the choices we make in our votes.

In other words, one can hate President Trump but still believe anything he allegedly did failed to meet the criteria for impeachment just as a Trump supporter can believe the evidence supports a crime worthy of being impeached. The opposite scenarios are obviously true as well. But we as a people need to decide if impeachment is just a partisan play to subvert the 2016 election or if it’s a worthy endeavor of its own merits. Just because the media is willing to inject their personal opinions into the inquiry doesn’t mean the voters should listen to them (us) when considering the House Democrats’ body of work in the inquiry.

For me, there are three clear truths:

This is an unambiguous partisan play to upend the presidency at all costs. The burden of proof is miles away from proving President Trump engaged in quid pro quo solely for the sake of harming a political opponent for many reasons, the most blatant of which is the fact that the alleged “quid” – Ukrainian aid – was given to them while the assumed “quo” – reopening the investigation into Burisma – never happened. Even if there had been quid pro quo, it does not rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” to force a removal from office.

But again, don’t listen to me. Don’t listen to anyone. Think for yourself.

Since the impeachment inquiry is an attempted indictment against President Trump’s reelection campaign, it should be seen as either a call to end the Democratic majority in the House or a valid reason to remove President Trump from office. Your opinion and the opinions of your friends and family are the only ones that matter in this regard. The pundits are meaningless.

Make your own decisions on impeachment and how it will affect your votes in 2020. This isn’t about what the media “experts” or politicians believe. They’ll do their thing. You should do your thing. This is all about 2020 and beyond.

