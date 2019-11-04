Taking Monday off (and a request for assistance)

Family is so important.

Over the past year, I have been acting as sole editor for this news outlet. It hasn’t been easy as I also write quite a bit, but we’ve still been able to increase our traffic by a factor of ten over that time while breaking some important stories along the way. We appreciate our readers for both visiting the site and sharing the news we produce. In a media environment in which “fake news” seems to rule, we strive to be a beacon of strong standards and proper exposure of the truth.

Those of you who are familiar with me may know I have a young son with a heart condition. Jacob. He’s had two open heart surgeries in the last 2.5 years and is scheduled for another very soon. Today, we are going in for our consultation with the surgeon in Los Angeles, so I will be gone most of the day. We do everything we can to schedule around important news days, which is just about any weekday, but sometimes our schedule takes precedence.

This is where you guys can help. We’ve been working towards getting a new server for the site. Visitors yesterday evening may have noticed the site was going very slowly as traffic spiked heavily. It was unfortunate as we had just posted an article about Milo Yiannopoulos revealing Richard Spencer’s alleged racist rant, a story that no other news outlet at the time had covered. The traffic from that story combined with a previous story about the five questions the GOP should ask Eric Ciaramella brought a real strain to our servers, and people noticed.

— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 4, 2019

We clearly need to move to a more powerful server, but today demonstrates another need. We could really use another editor for the site, even if only part-time. It would prevent days like today when there will be several hours without updates to the site even if breaking news crosses our path. It is embarrassing for me to have to ask for help, but it’s even more embarrassing when we miss stories based on being so short-handed. This is why I am asking for support from our amazing readers.

We get some money from the ads we are forced to run on the site to pay the bills, but it’s not nearly enough to hire another editor or upgrade our servers. In the long-run, I’d love to tone down the number of ads we have on the page based upon continued increases in traffic, but for now I need the ads while also needing donations to help us expand. Yesterday was not the first time the site slowed or even went down because our server, which is very good, simply wasn’t strong enough for massive spikes. Today is an eye-opener as I know there will be news that needs to be covered while I’m consulting with a surgeon or driving back from Los Angeles. This is why we need help.

NOQ Report intends to fill the extremely important void being left by mainstream media. They simply refuse to reveal the truth. Their agenda is clear even as they claim to be unbiased along the way. It’s sickening, but more importantly it’s an existential threat to what America can and should be if we’re able to stay on a proper course.

I will be back this evening, Lord willing, and will do what I can to get the site caught up on the events that affect America.

Please consider giving us a hand so we can help keep America great. We will do our part with the news. We need help with the other things such as spreading it and exposing America to the truth. Thank you, and may God bless us all.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.