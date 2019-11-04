Is Durham ready for the job?

The short answer is, “Yes.” U.S. Attorney John Durham has always been the right guy for the job of investigating and exposing the whole Spygate mess that prompted the Mueller investigation because he has experience with uncovering corruption in federal law enforcement. His most famous case was that of the FBI’s involvement with James “Whitey” Bulger, the gangster informant for the FBI who used two corrupt agents to keep his enterprises going, as well as to keep him free for an additional 15 years after his operations were discovered.

What the FBI allegedly did to promote Spygate and get involved in potentially fraudulent FISA warrant abuses can only be discovered by a seasoned veteran familiar with the interworkings of the FBI, and Durham is likely the most qualified in this regard. His investigation combined with Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report should yield fruit if there is any fruit to find. Judging by the way it’s being handled, it’s easy to assume they already have fruit in hand.

This video by The Epoch Times goes into detail about John Durham’s credentials and the investigation many of us believe he is engaging in at the moment. The only question that remains is about how long before we see the fruit of his endeavors.

