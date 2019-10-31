The true face of collectivism: Peter Fechter dies during his escape attempt from socialistic slavery, 1962

The reality of socialism is that it takes force and coercion in order to function, symbolized by the Berlin wall.

November 9 will be the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 and the end of threat of socialism to humanity, or so we thought at the time. The annual poll from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation had a disturbing finding in that 70% of Millennials say they are likely to vote for this abomination against liberty.

While being of an age to recall the horrific stories of the “Antifascistischer Schutzwall,” [Antifascist bulwark ] and the implosion of the Soyuz Sovetskikh Sotsialisticheskikh Respublik [Union of Soviet Socialist Republics]. We can also recall the disturbing thought of the time, that they would be back in 20 – 30 years…

While the Associated-Press has its sanitized revision of history, with absurd captions to images of ‘VoPo’ or Volkspolizei [People’s Police] wielding Soviet PPSh to shoot anyone desirous of freedom. We decided to talk about the real images of the inner wall, vehicle barriers, trip wires, minefields, death strip and of course the Berlin Wall itself. Setting the story straight about the reality of the base collectivist ideology of the nation’s socialist left.

Abolition of socialistic slavery month.

Recent events necessitated the need for this, a time to finally have a debate over one of history’s greatest abominations against humanity and liberty. The authoritarian socialist left has absurdly called for economic freedom to be abolished, replaced by the imposition of controlled society where everyone is a slave to the state except for the upper crust elite of the party that rules over everyone else.

Perhaps it is fitting that the ‘experiment’ in collectivist ideologies is marked in almost 100 year increments. The “first theoretical expression of a genuinely socialist position” (according to the communists) published a little over 500 years ago in the form of the book Utopia by Sir Thomas More in 1516, with it being around 400 years since these horrific ideas first tried in the colonies of the Americas of Jamestown and Plymouth. Then the first ‘official’ experiment taking place nearly 200 years ago in New Harmony, Indiana. This being ‘official’ since this was the first use of the word socialism.

Of course, all of these failed miserably, as is the case in Venezuela, Cuba, Vietnam, North Korea and of course China. With the later being ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’ and all manner of oppression and without the ever promised and never fulfilled ‘equality’.

This is the purpose of this event, to have a debate over which is superior: economic freedom or socialistic slavery. The fact that we patriots of the pro-liberty don’t have to play games with labels, make excuses for economic freedom or outright lie about what truly constitutes collectivism should speak volumes.

There is no escaping the reality that Socialism has to be imposed by force.

Despite being very late to the collectivist party, Karl Marx was very adept at selling the idea of people enslaving themselves with socialism. One of his most flowery deceptions on the left’s abominations against liberty was his infamous:

“From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.” Karl Marx

The left out the important aspect that force always has to be employed in the ‘from each’ aspect of that formulation. This is of course is why the national socialist left obsesses over gun confiscation.

With these infamous saying of Mao Tse Tung:

“Every Communist must grasp the truth; “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

“Problems of War and Strategy” (November 6, 1938), Selected Works, Vol. II, p. 224.

“Our principle is that the Party commands the gun, and the gun must never be allowed to command the Party.”

“Problems of War and Strategy” (November 6, 1938), Selected Works, Vol. II, p. 224.

But that’s a discussion for another time.

Two other sayings from the pro-liberty right side of the political spectrum perfectly encapsulate this idea:

“A claim for equality of material position can be met only by a government with totalitarian powers.”

Friedrich August von Hayek

“The Founding Fathers knew a government can’t control the economy without controlling people. And they knew when a government sets out to do that, it must use force and coercion to achieve its purpose. “ Ronald Reagan

It is patently obvious that a system based in liberty and individual property rights is far superior to one based in the application of force and collectivism. This is why the left has to incessantly lie about the true nature of their base ideology, play games with what governmental systems constitute their ideology or incessantly work against the cause of liberty with ever increasing control.

Walled in: The inner German border

Our first video dates from several years ago, but provides a very good overview of the reality of the force behind the left’s base ideology. It’s a ten minute video with computer animation images of the true reality of collectivism:

Peter Fechter dies during his escape attempt, 1962

Our second video tells the story of one of the first – but certainly not the last – victims of socialism in this particular case. No one knows precisely how many died in trying to escape from socialistic slavery in Berlin during the existence of this particular barrier against liberty, just as no one knows how many millions have died from the deliberate mass murder of the purveyors of the authoritarian socialist left’s base ideology. Estimates place this to be over 100 million dead, this ignores the billions who continue to suffer under the left’s base ideology around the world.

Rather than being ‘turned away’ at the falsely named “Antifascistischer Schutzwall,” this 18 year old was shot down in the prime of his life and then left to die by the Volkspolizei [People’s Police]. With tensions running high and since he was caught in Soviet territory, Western troops were unable to help.

The Bottom-line.

Economic freedom is vastly superior to socialistic slavery, which is why the latter has to be sold with promises of free-stuff that can never be fulfilled. This is also why the national socialist left obsess over controlling liberty, free thought and of course, gun confiscation.

It’s to the point that the luminaries of leftist ‘thought’ have given up trying to explain how they are going to pay for all of the promised largess. While going back to the lie that they aren’t really talking about taking the people’s means of self-preservation.

After 30 years we have forgotten the true nature of collectivism, this is by design of the national socialist left. This is why we must be reminded of the oppression and mass murder of the left’s base ideology.

The left’s base ideology of socialism has certain stark realities that have to be concealed. One is that it is based on force. This is why it is inferior to economic freedom. This is why we must remember the victims of communism and the name Peter Fechter.

