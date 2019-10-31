Two House Democrats get a pass. The rest must go. All of them.

It’s impossible to imagine a House of Representatives with the vast majority of members being conservatives. Not only are there more Democrats in this country than Republicans, there are also many Republicans in the House who aren’t actual conservatives. But all of them who fly the GOP flag did the right thing today by voting against the impeachment resolution, meaning today they’re all fighting the good fight.

There were also two Democrats who were willing to see through the lies about impeachment… or at least their constituents voiced their disapproval enough to scare them. Whatever their motives, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota voted against the resolution. They get a pass. That’s not to say we’ll support them, but we will not target them for election removal. As for anyone else among House Democrats who may be vulnerable in 2020, they’re squarely on our radar.

The 2020 election needs to be a referendum against the waste of time, money, and effort put forth by House Democrats. They are doing everything they can to subvert the will of the electorate and take down a President who has done nothing to harm the American people. It’s a sham. It’s a hail-mary pass because they realize their candidates are not capable of beating him in a head-to-head general election match-up, so they’re doing the only thing they can do to try to win. They’re cheating.

This 2020 referendum isn’t isolated to the House, but let’s face it. The House is the bigger problem right now. The Senate must remain in GOP control for the sake of the judiciary and pushing forward a conservative agenda, but the House is the big prize in 2020. It is incumbent on patriots of any political party to come together in opposition to the blatant waste and unambiguous misdirection techniques being utilized by House Democrats since taking power earlier this year.

They’ll have control of the House for one more year. It needs to be their last year for a very long time, as they’ve demonstrated that when given the power, they fail the American people. They gave us Obamacare in 2010 and lost their majority as a result. Once they got the majority back, the first and only thing they’ve done is tried to take down the President. This cannot stand. It must not.

This whole impeachment debacle is an affront to any of us who love this country and want to see all Americans prosper. Instead of working with the President whether they like him or not, they’re trying to stop his agenda at the expense of the American people. If you’re an American, it doesn’t matter what political party you claim. The House Democrats are working against you. They’re causing actual harm to the people by standing in the way of real progress. They can wave their progressive flags all they want, but the results (or lack thereof) delivered by the House since they too over speaks for itself.

We will be putting forth every possible effort to elect patriotic Americans who can take over the seats of as many Democrats in the House as possible. We won’t ignore the White House or Senate, but the House must flip. It’s personal now.

