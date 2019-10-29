America needs us to get a new server

Conservatism
Televangelists often invoke their “needs” as messages coming from God and demanded of the people. They allege they “need” the huge private jet to spread their message and the congregation needs to fork over their hard-earned money to do the will of their creator. It’s all blasphemy. It’s an abomination that must be denounced. I bring this up because I hope to not sound like a televangelist when I say America needs NOQ Report to get a new server as soon as possible.
Our traffic has been steadily rising for months. September, 2019, had 10-times more visitors than September, 2018. The word is getting out that our stories deliver the truth, cutting through the lies of all the fake news mainstream media being propagated ahead of the 2020 election. We’re grateful for this and we’ve made sacrifices to put NOQ Report on a strong server to meet our needs. But traffic is now exploding. We’ve had more traffic in the last ten days than we did in our record-breaking September. The time has come to move to a much stronger server that can keep the site up when our stories go viral.
I’m not experiencing delusions of grandeur when I say America needs us. There are so many false narratives being spread by progressives in mainstream media and the only way to counter them is to get the truth out to the masses. We can do that. We have been doing that. We’re doing it more now than ever before and we plan to continue to expand until every American who has an ear can hear the facts about the direction the Democrats want to take us. But all of this is in jeopardy if the server slows or goes down completely when Glenn Beck Tweets about us, when Mike Huckabee alerts his audience about one of our stories, or when Donald Trump Jr. posts an article we’ve featured.
Our fundraising goal to put us on a strong server for the foreseeable future is short by $3710. When we reach this goal, we will be able to make the site faster and capable of withstanding a traffic burst even if the President himself Tweets out one of our links. We put in the effort all day, everyday, to fight the good fight against the lies of those who want to take down the President, the GOP, conservatives and Christians in America, and the nation itself. The nefarious forces of the left are truly trying to take away our freedoms, and mainstream media is complicit.
Conservative lawmakers can fight the battle from Washington DC, but they need truthful news outlets like NOQ Report to make sure the right message is reaching voters from now until the 2020 election. With our help, they can do the will of the people. If conservative media is allowed to die, conservative representatives will be looking for new jobs in 2021.
We’re not asking for a private jet. We aren’t even asking to get paid for what we do; all of us are volunteers. But we do need help in keeping truthful media up and running. The cost of a server is worth the price to keep America free.
