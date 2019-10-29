Jim Jordan makes four brief arguments that undermine the whole impeachment inquiry

If we were to dismiss the fact that Democrats are not investigating alleged offenses that qualify as “high crimes and misdemeanors” and we also pretend like their motivation for undertaking the impeachment inquiry is the political expediency Americans have grown to hate, there are still four major points that demolish their suppositions outright. Representative Jim Jordan laid out those points. It wasn’t hard. He was able to fit it into one post on Twitter.

4 facts: -President Trump and President Zelensky both say there was no pressure

-The transcript shows no conditionality

-Ukraine didn’t know aid was held back at time of the call

-Ukraine never took any of the actions they were supposedly being pressured to take — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 29, 2019

Let’s look at these four facts and see if the Congressman is right about the Democrats’ failed impeachment foundation. The first point is already a killer to their argument, as any pressure being applied to the Ukrainian President would compel him to both recognize and acknowledge it. He didn’t. In fact, he made it crystal clear he was NOT pressured in any way by President Trump. If the Democrats want to make the case the President of the United States is incapable of applying pressure on someone, they can try that route. But it will be hard to argue the most powerful person in the world would have his pressure unnoticed by the alleged victim.

Jordan also notes the transcript of the call itself showed no conditionality. This is so shockingly the case that Democrats were forced to manufacture conditionality in the form of Adam Schiff’s blatant lies in front of Congress and the American people, in which he had to invoke “satire” in an effort to confuse the people with distortion and subterfuge.

The third point is pretty darn damning. Even the witnesses so far who have testified against the President, such as Bill Taylor, had to acknowledge the Ukrainians learned from a Politico article that their aid shipment was being held up. That was a month after the phone call between the two Presidents. Common sense tells us that if you’re trying to apply pressure, it would behoove you to make sure the intended victim is aware of the pressure being applied. If there really was pressure being applied, the Ukrainians would have known all about the aid shipment’s delay.

The fourth point made by Jordan is the impeachment inquiry killer. Quid pro quo is, by its nature, an exchange. Either President Trump changed the meaning of quid pro quo or Ukraine simply failed to supply the quo, because there was no exchange. They received their aid and they never delivered their alleged end of the bargain by reopening the investigation into Burisma. Again, Democrats are hoping the people will ignore this glaring fact.

The impeachment inquiry is a hoax seeking suckers to fool. It’s a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. It’s the hail mary pass by Democrats ahead of an election they know they can’t win. Jim Jordan obliterates their case in a single Tweet.

