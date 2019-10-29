Foreign Affairs
John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive
We often highlight John Stossel’s videos on NOQ Report. He’s a Libertarian pundit whose ideas closely align with many of ours, just as many Libertarian talking points align with the GOP. This is why I expected Stossel’s interview to be purely positive when he brought on the closest thing to a Libertarian in the Republican Senate, Rand Paul.
Instead, he was cordial and polite, but there was an undertone of disappointment throughout. He liked Paul’s rhetoric but didn’t seem to believe he was doing enough to promote a proper Libertarian agenda, especially in his support of President Trump’s actions in the the Middle East. Paul has been pushing for the President to continue withdrawing troops, but as Stossel pointed out, there hasn’t been much of a true withdrawal. Troops have been pulled back away from fighting, but none of them are coming home any time soon.
Stossel was passive-aggressive throughout the interview. He ended his video by discussing the need to defend our true interests, then ended it by saying, “I’m glad Senator Paul… argues those points.” It was a jab.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive
America needs us to get a new server
Jim Jordan makes four brief arguments that undermine the whole impeachment inquiry
Being like the Bereans
Doug Collins, Devin Nunes become de facto defense attorneys in President Trump’s impeachment
John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive
Pope Francis has no recourse with God for stolen Pachamama idols
Trump on Chicago’s gun laws: ‘That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?’
Repairing our moral underpinnings: The real solution to societal violence
Is the ‘Trump Effect’ a real factor in the economy?
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
2020 GOP Candidates2 days ago
George Papadopoulos considers running for Katie Hill’s vacated Congressional seat
-
Democrats2 days ago
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
-
Media2 days ago
Washington Post ridiculed over complimentary headline for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
-
Democrats6 hours ago
Jim Jordan makes four brief arguments that undermine the whole impeachment inquiry
-
Conspiracy Theory1 day ago
Impeachment vote is 100% about distracting from Spygate investigation
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Why the latest outrage against John MacArthur is unwarranted
-
Foreign Affairs3 days ago
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.
-
Videos3 days ago
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation