John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive

We often highlight John Stossel’s videos on NOQ Report. He’s a Libertarian pundit whose ideas closely align with many of ours, just as many Libertarian talking points align with the GOP. This is why I expected Stossel’s interview to be purely positive when he brought on the closest thing to a Libertarian in the Republican Senate, Rand Paul.

Instead, he was cordial and polite, but there was an undertone of disappointment throughout. He liked Paul’s rhetoric but didn’t seem to believe he was doing enough to promote a proper Libertarian agenda, especially in his support of President Trump’s actions in the the Middle East. Paul has been pushing for the President to continue withdrawing troops, but as Stossel pointed out, there hasn’t been much of a true withdrawal. Troops have been pulled back away from fighting, but none of them are coming home any time soon.

Stossel was passive-aggressive throughout the interview. He ended his video by discussing the need to defend our true interests, then ended it by saying, “I’m glad Senator Paul… argues those points.” It was a jab.

