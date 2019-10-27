Democrats
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
Many Californians are upset. Specifically, over two million households will have had their power shut down involuntarily for extended periods of time due to high winds and the risk of damaged power lines sparking wildfires. State officials are deflecting. Governor Gavin Newsom has been point more fingers than a human can possibly have, with harsh attacks pointed towards PG&E, previous governments in California, energy investors, and climate change.
What he did not do was accept any of the blame directly. Oh, he’s said quotable lines that seemed to insinuate he shared the blame, but these lines were invariably followed by finger-pointed intended to deflect it all on someone (or something) else. But here’s the problem with Newsom’s deflections. Fires have been a danger in California for over a century. Democrats have controlled the state for most of the modern era.
But most importantly, this is an infrastructure issue, and infrastructure cannot be deflected to anyone other than the government. If there is mismanagement, address it. If there are unsafe condition with the physical aspects of infrastructure such as trees near power lines, do something. Pointing fingers at the power company, its investors (seriously?), and climate change (really?) are all disingenuous and, in many ways, dangerous.
We’ve heard warnings. We’ve heard excuses. We’ve heard plenty of blame being directed at others. What the people of California have not heard are solutions. This is the fifth biggest economy in the world. California has a higher GDP than the vast majority of countries, yet it is constantly broke while expanding its nanny state mentality. More money is spent on making illegal immigrants comfortable than on protecting California citizens from real dangers.
“What took a few decades to be created simply cannot be turned around overnight,” Newsom said. “We’re going to have to work through this. We will come out more resilient, more safe and more reliable on the other side.”
Nobody’s asking for it to be turned around overnight. We’re asking for something, anything to be done to prioritize the problem over the various virtue-signaling progressive pet projects Newsom loves promoting.
The petition to recall Governor Newsom is well underway. It needs a lot more signatures to force a recall election, but trends are positive and the efforts are picking up steam. Those without power who need something to do can find a petition location near them.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
The lukewarm support of ‘frontrunner’ Joe Biden
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
Front-runner Elizabeth ‘ersatz’ Warren is now demanding gun confiscation
Beto O’Rourke walks back gun confiscations in the most ludicrous way possible
The sabbath has always been on the 7th day
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
No chemical castration for James Younger as judge grants father joint conservatorship
-
Democrats3 days ago
DoJ’s Spygate is now a criminal investigation. Is this why Lindsey Graham hasn’t acted yet?
-
Democrats2 days ago
Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling on releasing grand jury testimony is 100% partisan gobbledygook
-
Democrats3 days ago
AOC claims government controlling your life equals ‘Freedom’
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Progressives betrayed: Impeachment is all about getting Joe Biden nominated
-
Media2 days ago
Kellyanne Conway’s call should have been considered off the record
-
Democrats2 days ago
Crossing fingers: A Hillary nomination would splinter the Democratic Party forever
-
Foreign Affairs7 hours ago
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.