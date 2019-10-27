Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts

Many Californians are upset. Specifically, over two million households will have had their power shut down involuntarily for extended periods of time due to high winds and the risk of damaged power lines sparking wildfires. State officials are deflecting. Governor Gavin Newsom has been point more fingers than a human can possibly have, with harsh attacks pointed towards PG&E, previous governments in California, energy investors, and climate change.

What he did not do was accept any of the blame directly. Oh, he’s said quotable lines that seemed to insinuate he shared the blame, but these lines were invariably followed by finger-pointed intended to deflect it all on someone (or something) else. But here’s the problem with Newsom’s deflections. Fires have been a danger in California for over a century. Democrats have controlled the state for most of the modern era.

But most importantly, this is an infrastructure issue, and infrastructure cannot be deflected to anyone other than the government. If there is mismanagement, address it. If there are unsafe condition with the physical aspects of infrastructure such as trees near power lines, do something. Pointing fingers at the power company, its investors (seriously?), and climate change (really?) are all disingenuous and, in many ways, dangerous.

We’ve heard warnings. We’ve heard excuses. We’ve heard plenty of blame being directed at others. What the people of California have not heard are solutions. This is the fifth biggest economy in the world. California has a higher GDP than the vast majority of countries, yet it is constantly broke while expanding its nanny state mentality. More money is spent on making illegal immigrants comfortable than on protecting California citizens from real dangers.

“What took a few decades to be created simply cannot be turned around overnight,” Newsom said. “We’re going to have to work through this. We will come out more resilient, more safe and more reliable on the other side.”

Nobody’s asking for it to be turned around overnight. We’re asking for something, anything to be done to prioritize the problem over the various virtue-signaling progressive pet projects Newsom loves promoting.

The petition to recall Governor Newsom is well underway. It needs a lot more signatures to force a recall election, but trends are positive and the efforts are picking up steam. Those without power who need something to do can find a petition location near them.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.